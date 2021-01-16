Greene County deed transfers
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Jan. 7:

Aleppo and Richhill townships

Chesapeake Appalachia LLC to Ridgetop Appalachia LLC, 531.5 Acres, O&G, $1,594,500.00 (1-6-21)

Center Township

Charles R. Nelson, et ux., to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co LLC, et ux., R/W, 66.69 Acres, $40,000.00 (1-7-21)

Clarksville Borough

Anabell T. Hacknet Estate, et al., to Lynette E. Evans, Tracts, $35,000.00 (1-7-21)

Cumberland Township

Rock L. Russian, et ux., to Christopher Mickey, et ux., Lot 291 in Crucible, $71,000.00 (1-4-21)

Ethen Galland A/K/A Ethan Galland to Aunix Acquisition Fund LLC, 69.729 Acres, O&G, $30,506.44 (1-7-21)

Tamara Goff to Aunix Acquisition Fund LLC, 69.729 Acres, O&G, $30,506.44 (1-7-21)

Beth J. Weaver A/K/A Beth J. Minder, et ux., to Jared w. Blosser, et ux., 2 Tracts, $18,00.00 (1-7-21)

Franklin, Gilmore, Morris, Springhill, Freeport, Jackson and Washington townships

Lisa L. Pollock to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, Tracts, O&G, $55,867.46 (1-5-21)

Linda Sonneborn, et ux., to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, Tracts, O&G, $55,867.46 (1-5-21)

George William Smith, et ux., to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, Tracts, O&G, $55,867.46 (1-5-21)

Jackson Township

Philip M. Poole, et ux., to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, 4 Tracts, O&G, $33,851.94 (1-5-21)

Jonathan Poole, et ux., to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, 4 Tracts, O&G, $33,851.94 (1-5-21)

Richhill Township

Richhill Township, et ux., to CNX Midstream DEVCO I LP, et ux., R/W, $11,090.68 (1-7-21)

Andrew Burns, et al., to CNX Midstream DEVCO I LP, et ux., R/W, $231,000.00 (1-7-21)

Wayne Township

Amber Cubberley, et ux., to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, 3 Tracts, O&G, $4,500.00 (1-6-21)

Mark Adams, et ux., to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, 170 Acres, O&G, $2,100.00 (1-6-21)

Mildred A. Eddy to Work Resources LLC, 66.091 Acres, O&G, $2,000.00 (1-7-21)

Whiteley Township

Earl Marshall Masters to The Mineral Company, 1.116 Acres, O&G, $2,604.00 (1-6-21)

