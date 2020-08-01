The following property transfers were recorded the week of July 16 in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds:
Aleppo Township
Lee Ann Christopher, et ux., to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co LLC, et al., 69.27 Acres, $410,000.00 (7-14-20)
Cumberland Township
John E. Lash, et ux., to Jason N. Yokobosky, et ux., 2.427 Acres, $297,000.00 (7-10-20)
Dunkard Township
Herschel F. Mathews, Sr., Estate, et al., to Matthew E. Wilson, et ux., 40 Acres, $320,00.00 (7-10-20)
Jeffrey Hutchison A/K/A Jeffrey Hutchinson, to Hannah L. Dingle, et ux., Lot 69 in Bobtown, $88,000.00 (7-14-20)
Franklin, Gilmore, Morris, Springhill, Freeport, Jackson and Washington Townships
Holly R. Brulia to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, Tracts, O&G, $14,588.52 (7-10-20)
Freeport Township
Joseph John, II to David E. Piper, et ux., 1.001 Acres, $10,210.56 (7-10-20)
Jefferson Township
Marvin D Knight by Atty-In-Fact, et al., to Howard E. Dohn, Jr., et ux., Tract, $3,500.00 (7-10- 20)
Joseph D. Norton, Jr., et ux., Kathleen R. Demchak-Goughenour, et ux., 32.70 Acres, $70,000.00 (7-15-20)
Joyce E. Cooper to Rice Drilling B LLC, Lots, O&G, $519.30 (7-15-20)
Laci J. Myers A/K/A Laci J. Ludrosky, et ux., to Daniel Lee Shuckhart, et ux., 2 Lots, $65,000.00 (7-16-20)
Perry Township
Belko LLC to The H T Hackney Co, et al., 9.846 Acres, $1,800,000.00 (7-14-20)
Richhill Township
Salatore F. Nicotera, et ux., to Michael Brady, et ux., 14.510 Acres, Und. 1⁄2 Interest, $22,500.00 (7-13-20)
Springhill Township
Pikewood Energy Corporation to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, 23.16 Acres, O&G, $8,025.36 (7-10-20)
Pikewood Energy Corporation to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, 169.85 Acres, O&G, $44,139.52 (7-10-20)
Washington Township
Samuel W. Dulaney to Anthony Franell, et ux., 2 Tracts, $50,000.00 (7-14-20)
Nathan S. Borovichka, et ux., to Pure Bred Holdings LLC, 18.876 Acres, $170,000.00 (7-15-20)
Wayne Township
Charles A. Massengill, et ux., to Donald Dash, 2 Acres, $15,250.00 (7-15-20)
Lynne M. Harris, et ux., to Rice Drilling B LLC, 69.227 Acres, O&G, $9,699.39 (7-15-20)
Cheryl K. West to Rice Drilling B LLC, 69.227 Acres, O&G, $9,699.38 (7-15-20)
Whiteley Township
David E. O’Donnell, et ux., to Rice Drilling B LLC, 12.533 Acres, O&G, $62,665.00 (7-15-20)