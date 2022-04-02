The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of March 24:
Center, Franklin, Greene, Jackson, Richhill and Wayne townships
Ridgetop Appalachia LLC to Emory Peak Minerals LLC, Tracts, O&G, $10,473,365.00 (3-22- 22)
Cumberland Township
Lance Richard Switalski, et ux., to Jack D. Trackemas, Lot 15 in Smith Additional Plan, Redetermination, $15,256.00 (3-17-22)
Andrew W. Vucelik, et ux., to Morgan W. Berardi, Lot in Jamison Place, $60,914.40 (3-18-22)
Franklin Township
Nikita Lodging 2 LLC to NYD Hospitality Inc, 2 Tracts, $237,000.00 (3-21-22)
Brian K. Stump to Kimberly Wise, 3 Tracts, $325,000.00 (3-22-22)
Franklin and Richhill townships
Ridgetop Royalties LLC to Emory Peak Minerals LLC, Tracts, O&G, $512,187.00 (3-18-22)
Freeport Township
Guy R. Hostutler, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 74.23 Acres, $26,736.00 (3-16-22)
Guy R. Hostutler, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 74.23 Acres, $69,960.00 (3-16-22)
Guy R. Hostutler, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 74.23 Acres, $160,560.00 (3-16-22)
Gilmore Township
Carolyn Roupe aka Elizabeth C. Roupe to Denise Piper, 1.5 Acres, $10,000.00 (3-17-22)
Jackson Township
James O. Lyle to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 33.37 Acres, $52,800.00 (3-16-22)
Bill B. Gaines to Iron Pennsylvania Land LLC, Tracts, $867,000.00 (3-17-22)
Morgan Township
Lower Ten Mile Joint Sewer Authority to Kayla Outcalt, 2 Tracts, $87,500.00 (3-17-22)
Charles E. Coles, et ux., to Joshua Lee Luff, Lot 211 in Mather, $95,000.00 (3-21-22)
Morris Township
Leonard Rutan to Conrhein Coal Co., et ux., 1 Acre, Coal, $1,000.00 (3-16-22)
Richhill Township
Mary Ann Bailes to EQT Production Company, 1.35 Acres, O&G, $291.49 (3-18-22)
Springhill Township
William R. Wise, Dr., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 114.690 Acres, $1,800.00 (3-16-22)
Zachary B. Beatty to Foss Minerals LLC, 99.1 Acres, O&G, $3,483.98 (3-21-22)
Wayne Township
Ralph E. Moore to Ronald S. Flora, et ux., Lot, $155,000.00 (3-17-22)
William R. S. Corwin to David L. Corwin, et ux., 10.748 Acres, $12,000.00 (3-17-22)
Waynesburg Borough
Robert D. Cowell Irrevocable Income Only Trust, et al., to Fatmir Bibovic, et ux., Lot 103, $152,750.00 (3-16-22)
William H. Orndoff Sr., to 449 Racing Street Trust, Lot, $5,000.00 (3-16-22)
Craig Malet to Joshua K. Maas, et ux., Lot, $87,500.00 (3-21-22)