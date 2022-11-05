Greene County deed transfers

 

The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Oct. 27.

Center Township

Del-Rick Properties LLC, et ux., to Larry R. Stockdale, 32.429 Acres, $35,000.00 (10-19-22)

Franklin Township

Scott Ely, et ux., to Shirley L. Kesterson, et al., Lot 14, Colonial Place, $280,000.00 (10-19-22)

Gilmore Township

David C. Hornicsar, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, 15.554 Acres, $125,000.00 (10-21-22)

Jackson Township

Sandra K. Gross to EQT Production Company, .75 Acre, O&G, $206.25 (10-21-22)

Monongahela Township

Charles E. Antill, et ux., to David R. Riggleman, et ux., Lot 26, Parcel C, $55,000.00 (10-20-22)

Perry Township

John T. Squires, Jr., et ux., to VES Land LLC, 3.186 Acres, O&G, $17,841.60 (10-21-22)

Richhill Township

David L. Barney to The Mineral Company, et ux., 90.522 Acres, O&G, $4,102.04 (10-21-22)

Springhill Township

Kay C. Keffer, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 84.341 Acres, O&G, $21,605.07 (10-21-22)

Robert K. Murphy to The Mineral Company, et ux., 202.03875 Acres, O&G, $12,867.33 (10-21-22)

Washington Township

John P. Yost, et ux., to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co LLP, et ux., 63.986 Acres, $35,000.00 (10-19-22)

Wayne Township

Iron Pennsylvania Land LLC to Thomas A. Patton, 100.22 Acres, $107,091.00 (10-19-22)

Waynesburg Borough

Emmanuel Properties LLC to Beacon Property Services LLC, Lots 121-122, $176,000.00 (10-20-22)

Whiteley Township

Iron Emerald LLC to Iron Pennsylvania LLC, R/W, 30.462 Acres, $11,274.60 (10-19-22)

Iron Emerald LLC to John K. Agostinelli, 30.462 Acres, $175,000.00 (10-19-22)

Marianne J. Blessing to VES Land LLC, .4 Acre, O&G, $2,800.00 (10-21-22)

