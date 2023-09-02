The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Aug. 24.
Cumberland Township
Robert E. Plumley, Jr. by Agent, et al., to Wayne C. Bungard, Sr., Lot 289, Crucible, $50,000.00 (8-16-23)
Franklin Township
Jeffrey W. Patton, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, $160,982.40 (8-22-23)
Gayle Sue Vandenbosche, et al., to Timothy E. McKay, et ux., Lot, $185,000.00 (8-22-23)
Franklin and Whiteley Townships
Peggy G. Klein by Atty-In-Fact aka Peggy G. Patty by Atty-In-Fact aka Peggy G. Wright by Atty-In-Fact, et ux., to Klein and Patty LLC, Tracts, O&G, $32,973.82 (8-18-23)
Jackson Township
Mark Bowers to DUC Hunter LLC, 111 Acres, O&G, $150,000.00 (8-18-23)
Jefferson Township
Beth D. Hillman, et ux., to Scot David Clingenpeel, et ux., Lots, Second Addition to Grandview Plan, $120,000.00 (8-22-23)
Morris Township
Wendy Joan Kocina, et ux., to CNX Gas Company LLC, .75 Acre, O&G, $600.00 (8-21-23)
Gail Ann McArtor, et ux., to CNX Gas Company LLC, .75 Acre, O&G, $600.00 (8-21-23)
John J. Kuhn, et ux., to CNX Gatherings LLC, et ux., R/W, $38,750.00 (8-21-23)
Perry Township
Lee W. Venis to Kruger Explorations LLC< 61 Acres, O&G, $23,000.00 (8-18-23)
Springhill and Freeport Townships
Linda L. Anthony aka Linda L. Strang to MMA Mineral Group LLC, Tracts, O&G, $375.00 (8-18-23)
Wayne Township
Richard L. Vockel Trust FBO, et al., to DUC Hunter LLC, 81.5 Acres, O&G, $54,382.93 (8-18-23)
Cole Sveom Family Farms LP to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, $160,000.00 (8-22-23)
Waynesburg Borough
Jonathan Owen, et al., to Brandon Jones, 2 Tracts, $218,000.00 (8-18-23)
Marcus A. Davis, et ux., to Hillary N. Berry, Lot, $225,000.00 (8-18-23)
Colton Lippencott, et ux., to John Joseph Graham, IV, Lot, $165,000.00 (8-18-23)
Timothy E. McKay, et ux., to Waynesburg University, Lot, $135,000.00 (8-22-23)
Cari Swink, et ux., to H Investment Properties Corp, Lot, Sayers Addition, $18,000.00 (8-22-23)
