The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Aug. 11.
Aleppo Township
Mary L. Bumb to The Mineral Company, 14.61875 Acres, O&G, $4,872.67 (8-5-22)
Janice W. Hastings to The Mineral Company, et ux., 3 Tracts, O&G, $6,629.29 (8-5-22)
Tamara D. Ringer to EQT Production Company, 14.61875 Acres, O&G, $541.33 (8-9-22)
Cumberland Township
Thomas B. Novak to Regina Novak, Lot 11, Crucible, $50,100.00 (8-9-22)
Robert Edward Lee Miller, to Brittany Schoenfeldt, Tract, $135,000.00 (8-9-22)
Dunkard Township
Drusilla Simpkins to Christina Halbert, 2 Tracts, $74,500.00 (8-8-22)
Franklin Township
Eric J. Rohanna, et ux., to David A. Harris, et ux., Lot, $310,000.00 (8-4-22)
Franklin and Wayne Townships
Staci L. Dawson to The Mineral Company, et ux., 3 Tracts, O&G, $37,043.40 (8-5-22)
Freeport Township
Diane E. Welch aka Diane E. Wilson, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 2 Tracts, O&G, $19,499.56 (8-5-22)
Gilmore Township
George Henry Shriver, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 130.671 Acres, O&G, $2,500.00 (8-3-22)
Jefferson Township
US Bank Trust NA et ux., to Charles R. Ferguson, Jr., et ux., Lots 9-10 & Lots 24-27, Fair
Ground Addition, $182,546.00 (8-3-22)
James McManus to Robert Getty, et ux., Lot 210, Clyde Land Company No. 2, $39,000.00 (8-4-22)
Morgan Township
Glenn E. Adamson, Jr., et ux., to Beam Energy LP, 17.2 Acres, O&G, $38,000.00
Morris Township
Charles John Stewart, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 6.743 Acres, O&G, (8-9-22)
Rices Landing Borough
Shannon R. Lewis to Krystl L. Larkin, Lots, $2,233.80 (8-8-22)
Shannon R. Lewis to Krystl L. Larkin, Lots, $249,900.00 (8-8-22)
Richhill Township
Frances M. Craft, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 21 Acres, O&G, ½ Interest, $459.75 (8-5-22)
Constance M. Gould, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 1.35 Acres O&G, $1,000.00 (8-9-22)
Mary Alberta Miller to EQT Production Company, 24.46 Acres, O&G, $459.75 (8-9-22)
Springhill Township
Debora J. Duke to Sandhill Royalty LP, 3 Tracts, O&G, $800.00 (8-3-22)
Joyce A. Shriver to Sandhill Royalty LP, 3 Tracts, O&G, $2,400.00 (8-3-22)
James Jerome Larry to Foss Minerals, 2 Tracts, O&G, $1,750.00 (8-4-22)
John Edward Venable, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 47.206 Acres, O&G, $506.73
Guy William Venable to EQT Production Company, 47.206 Acres, O&G, $506.73 (8-4-22)
Kimberly Ann Lavery to The Mineral Company, et ux., 95.34 Acres, O&G, $4,855.29 (8-5-22)
Deborah F. Desmond to The Mineral Company, et ux., 95.34 Acres, O&G, $4,855.29 (8-5-22)
Joseph M. Venable, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 47.206 Acres, O&G, $506.73 (8-5-22)
Wayne and Gilmore Townships
Donald Wiley Weaver to Foss Minerals LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $11,000.00 (8-4-22)
Waynesburg Borough
Greene County Habitat for Humanity Inc to Kathy J. Hogan, Tract, $41,434.41 (8-8-22)
Whiteley Township
Doris A. Meighen to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $9,416.63 (8-3-22)
