The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of June 29.
Aleppo and Freeport Townships
Thomas Hunt to The Mineral Company, et ux., 58.19 Acres, O&G, $7,104.21 (6-22-23)
Aleppo and Springhill Townships
John H. Redman, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 168.947125 Acres, O&G, $25,836.46 (6-21-23)
Richard E. Null Estate, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 104.675 Acres, O&G, $21,365.03 (6-22-23)
Cumberland Township
Brett Emory Pelkey, et ux., to Alexander James Hoy, Lots 119-120, Hartley Plan, $250.00 (6-21-23)
Redevelopment Authority of County of Greene to Joseph V. Brown, et ux., Lots 353-354, Nemacolin, $1,300.00 (6-22-23)
Herman C. Bowser Estate, et al., to William Charles Kelly, II, 15 Acres, $115,000.00 (6-27-23)
Dunkard Township
Orlando A. Prete to Christopher G. Popernack, Lot, $89,000.00 (6-23-23)
Franklin Township
Eldon S. Christopher by POA, et ux., to EQT Production Company, .06 Acres, O&G, $150.00 (6-21-23)
Samuel W. Dulaney to Cindy Jo Orndoff, 4 Lots, $64,000.00 (6-23-23)
Clark L. Hoskins, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 98.51 Acres, $504,000.00 (6-27-23)
Charles B. Riggs, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 11.67 Acres, $22,005.68 (6-27-23)
Freeport and Springhill Townships
Jeffrey Stuart Jeanes, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $1,500.00 (6-26-23)
Frederic Merton Jeanes, Jr., to Foss Minerals LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $1,500.00 (6-26-23)
Rebecca Jeanes Worrall, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $1,500.00 (6-26-23)
Thomas James Gorrell, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $750.00 (6-26-23)
Deborah Ann Calvert to Foss Minerals LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $750.00 (6-26-23)
Gilmore Township
Shannon Clover, et ux., to CNX Gas Company LLC, 62 Acres, O&G, $275.00 (6-23-23)
R&J Lumber Company to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 50.8 Acres, $10,000.00 (6-27-23)
Robert L. Keller, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 67.59 Acres, $20,000.00 (6-27-23)
Gilmore and Wayne Townships
Robert Walter Huffman, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 90 Acres, O&G, $1,000.00 (6-26-23)
Darlynn Dora Bowman to Foss Minerals LLC, 90 Acres, O&G, $3,600.00 (6-27-23)
Gilmore, Jackson and Wayne Townships
Jay L. Clovis to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, 10 Tracts, O&G, $30,175.28 (6-22-23)
Jackson Township
Ronald W. Louk, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 47.92 Acres, O&G, $7,041.31 (6-21-23)
Jennifer Marie Herbert to The Mineral Company, et ux., 110.70 Acres, O&G, $3,997.50 (6-22-23)
John Francis Herbert IV to The Mineral Company, et ux., 110.70 Acres, O&G, $3,997.50 (6-22-23)
Deborah Rickard-Johnson, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 96.5375 Acres, O&G, $10,558.79 (6-22-23)
Alberta J. Cosner to The Mineral Company, et ux., 47.92 Acres, O&G, $7,041.31 (6-22-23)
Jefferson Township
Greg Gooden to Robert E. Rush, II, et ux., Tract, $52,000.00 (6-21-23)
Morgan Township
Redevelopment Authority of County of Greene to Charles Main Kokoska, Jr., et ux., 2 Tracts, $75,000.00 (6-26-23)
Sharon G. Leonard to Community Minerals LLC, .18 Acres, O&G, $3,000.00 (6-26-23)
Robert M. Sellers Estate, et ux., to Coco D. Pahanish, Lot 126, Mather, $112,500.00 (6-27-23)
Morris Township
Erin M. Shiflett, et al., to Allison K. Roberts, et ux., 1.751 Acres, $3,000.00 (6-21-23)
William A. Thomas Jr., Estate aka William Albert Thomas Jr., Estate, et ux., to Angela H. Toland, 2 Lots, $170,000.00 (6-22-23)
David Braddock Whitehurst, et ux., to CNX Gas Company, LLC, .75 Acre, O&G, $600.00 (6-23-23)
Stanley C. Bennett, et al., to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Company LLC, et ux., 53.37 Acres, $160,000.00 (6-26-23)
Perry Township
Steven Thomas Jeremko, et al., to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, et ux., 52 Acres, O&G, $6,183.85 (6-21-23)
Amy Dawn Brummage a/k/a Amy Dawn Nevels, et ux., to Billy G. Metheny, Jr., 15.59 Acres, $45,000.00 (6-22-23)
Richhill Township
Benjamin A. Robison to The Mineral Company, et ux., 46.27 Acres, O&G, $347.025.00 (6-21-23)
Springhill Township
Carol A. Riley aka Carol A. Yoss to The Mineral Company, et ux., .995 Acres, O&G, $2,653.13 (6-22-23)
Bonnie Jean Hoffman to The Mineral Company, et ux., 41.9825 Acres, O&G, $5,681.60 (6-22-23)
Barbara Bedillion by POA, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 126.8375 Acres, O&G, $93,014.15 (6-26-23)
Wayne Township
Kimberly K. Keener to The Mineral Company, et ux., 110.45865 Acres, O&G, $27,311.07 (6-21-23)
John M. Kuhn, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 45.59 Acres, O&G, $3,138.47 (6-22-23)
Benjamin A. Kennedy to Madison R. Carder, .299 Acre, $15,000.00 (6-27-23)
Waynesburg Borough
Betty J. Sondericker to Split Jack Holdings LLC, Lot, $54,268.20 (6-22-23)
Whiteley Township
Jodie L. Chavira to The Mineral Company, et ux., 136.313 Acres, O&G, $4,943.45 (6-21-23)
Robert Morris to Joseph St. Clair, et al., 1.985 Acres, $38,000.00 (6-22-23)
