The following property transfers were recorded the week of June 25 in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds:
Dunkard Township
David M. Fisher to Danielle M. Tennant, et ux., Lot, $85,000 (6-24-20)
Michael T. Williamson to Andrew F. Vanata, et ux., .4078 Acre, $9,500 (6-24-20)
Christopher Michael Danko, et ux., to Debra Jean Cralton Smith, Lot 229 in Bobtown, $4,000 (6-25-20)
Franklin Township
Halie B. Hawk A/K/A Halie B. Gallagher, et ux., to Lance W. Phaturos, Lot 91 in Bonar Plan, $155,000 (6-19-20)
Mona Marie Counts Asset Protection Trust, et al., to Robert Wolfe, Lots, $135,000.00 (6-24-20)
Jefferson Township
George Handford, et al., to JB Real Estate Resources INC, Lots 501-503 in Clyde Land Company No. 2, $17,000 (6-22-20)
Mark R. Throckmorton, et ux., to Juan Huerta, et ux., Lot, $150,000 (6-24-20)
Wayne Township
Whillam Thomas Jones, et ux., to AMP IV LP, 22.827 Acres, O&G, $150,000 (6-23-20)
Waynesburg Borough
Donald John Watreas Estate, et al., to Triple H Realty Group LLC, .60 Acre, $4,500 (6-22-20)