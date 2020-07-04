Greene County deed transfers
The following property transfers were recorded the week of June 25 in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds:

Dunkard Township

David M. Fisher to Danielle M. Tennant, et ux., Lot, $85,000 (6-24-20)

Michael T. Williamson to Andrew F. Vanata, et ux., .4078 Acre, $9,500 (6-24-20)

Christopher Michael Danko, et ux., to Debra Jean Cralton Smith, Lot 229 in Bobtown, $4,000 (6-25-20)

Franklin Township

Halie B. Hawk A/K/A Halie B. Gallagher, et ux., to Lance W. Phaturos, Lot 91 in Bonar Plan, $155,000 (6-19-20)

Mona Marie Counts Asset Protection Trust, et al., to Robert Wolfe, Lots, $135,000.00 (6-24-20)

Jefferson Township

George Handford, et al., to JB Real Estate Resources INC, Lots 501-503 in Clyde Land Company No. 2, $17,000 (6-22-20)

Mark R. Throckmorton, et ux., to Juan Huerta, et ux., Lot, $150,000 (6-24-20)

Wayne Township

Whillam Thomas Jones, et ux., to AMP IV LP, 22.827 Acres, O&G, $150,000 (6-23-20)

Waynesburg Borough

Donald John Watreas Estate, et al., to Triple H Realty Group LLC, .60 Acre, $4,500 (6-22-20)

