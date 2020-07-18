The following property transfers were recorded the week of July 9 in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds:
CUMBERLAND TOWNSHIP
Marjorie Bandish to Robert L. Riley, Lot 835 in Nemacolin, $4,000.00 (7-7-20)
Richard L. Trumka, et al., to Ivan Wayne Robinson, Jr., et ux., House Lot 92, Garage Lot 8 in Nemacolin, $8,500.00 (7-9-20)
Milos Krewasky to Billy Ray Crowell, Jr., et ux., Lots 31-32 in Hatfield Plan, $37,000.00 (7-9-20)
DUNKARD TOWNSHIP
Steven Paul Menear to Branden L. Wilson, Lot 164 in Bobtown, $70,000.00 (7-6-20)
Todd Bowman to Nicole M. Gracek, Lots 7-10 in WC & FC Ross Plan, $8,500.00 (7-8-20)
Hunter Gum to Brenden T. Martin, 4.6 Acres, $25,000.00 (7-8-20)
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP
First Federal Savings & Loan to Shaun Wilson, et ux., 2 Lots, $45,000.00 (7-7-20)
GILMORE TOWNSHIP
Pikewood Energy Corporation to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $22,113.79 (7-8- 20)
MORGAN TOWNSHIP
Paul A. Taylor, et al., to Ronald William Golden, et ux., 2 Tracts, $250,000.00 (7-9-20)
MORRIS TOWNSHIP
Grace Reihner, et ux., to Justin D. Ziefel, 2 Lots, $12,000.00 (7-6-20)
Brian E. Waychoff, et ux., to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co LLC, et al., 3 Tracts, $390,000.00 (7-8-20)
PERRY TOWNSHIP
Charles E. Powers, et ux., to Rebecca Ann Sanders, 2 Tracts, $85,000.00 (7-8-20)
RICHHILL TOWNSHIP
Mark Jason Lucey to CNX Gas Company LLC, R/W, $10,000.00 (7-6-20)
Nancy Heath-Hoikkala to RAS Investments LLC, 131.452 Acres, O&G, $4,485.00 (7-6-20)
Julie B. Redman to RAS Investments LLC, 161.452 Acres, O&G, $6,727.00 (7-6-20)
SPRINGHILL TOWNSHIP
Frederick E. Beecher, et ux., to RAS Investments LLC, 140 Acres, O&G, $4,660.00 (7-6-20)
Scott A. Curfman to RAS Investments LLC, 140 Acres, O&G, $2,166.00 (7-6-20)
Robert C. Curfman to RAS Investments LLC, 140 Acres, O&G, $2,166.00 (7-6-20)
Wayne L. Clark to Pikewood Energy Corporation, 192 Acres, O&G, $22,581.00 (7-8-20)
WAYNE TOWNSHIP
Wayne Township, et al., to Neil Chisler, et ux., Lot, $24,409.00 (7-8-20)
Cathy D. Jernell, et ux., to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, 170 Acres, O&G, $110,394.86 (7-8-20)
WAYNESBURG BOROUGH
Jeanette B. Lindsay to SR Stuck Properties LLC, Lots 506-507 in Waynesburg Fair Association, $220,000.00 (7-7-20)
WHITELEY TOWNSHIP
John M. Vandruff, et ux., to Three Rivers Royalty, LLC, et al., 10 Tracts, O&G, $1,095,494.17 (7-6-20)