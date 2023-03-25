The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of March 16.
Aleppo Township
Updated: March 25, 2023 @ 12:22 am
Aleppo Township
Aleppo Township
Ruth E. Grim to Dirk R Tedrow, et ux., 4.483 Acres, $153,000.00 (3-8-23)
Michael P. Chiodo, et ux., to John B. Williams, 62 Acres, $160,000.00 (3-14-23)
Aleppo & Springhill Townships
Gilbert W Buckbee to The Mineral Company, et ux., 373.2132 Acres, O&G, $21,517.61 (3-13-23)
Center Township
Jeffrey W. McClure to Iron Pennsylvania Land LLC, .905 Acre, Coal, $2,500.00 (3-14-23)
Mark E. McClure, et ux., to Iron Pennsylvania Land LLC, .905 Acre, Coal, $2,500.00 (3-14-23)
Martha L. McClure to Iron Pennsylvania Land LLC, .905 Acre, Coal, $2,500.00 (3-14-23)
Donna J. Elliott to George W. Ellis, et ux., Tract, $65,000.00 (3-14-23)
Cumberland Township
Mark D. Gaydos to Ridgetop Ten LLC, 220 Acres, O&G, $461,208.00 (3-15-23)
Franklin Township
Barbara K Fischer by Agent, et ux., to Joshua M. Dieffenbauch, et ux., 2 Tracts, $120,000.00 (3-8-23)
Nicholas G. Drizos TDBA, et al., to Drizos Brothers LLC, 260 Acres, $142,035.00 (3-10-23)
Carl E. Long, Jr., Estate aka Carl E. Long Estate, et ux., to Brandon H. Barna, 1.034 Acres, $155,000.00 (3-15-23)
Freeport Township
CB Energy LLC to C4J Investments LLC, et ux., 172.48 Acres, O&G, $20,000.00 (3-10-23)
Freeport & Aleppo Townships
Rock Creek Royalty LLC to EQT Production Company, 42.99 Acres, O&G, $2,373.19 (3-13-23)
Gilmore & Wayne Townships
Lorraine Hoy Cline to The Mineral Company, et ux., 348.172739 Acres, O&G, $28,993.69 (3-13-23)
Jackson Township
Wolsey Coleman LLC, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 110.70 Acres, O&G, $4,674.00 (3-13-23)
Jefferson Township
Randy Teagarden, et al., to Robin Rank, Lot 14 & 15, Acklin Plan, $5,000.00 (3-14-23)
Morgan Township
Dolores Bobko By Agent, et al., to Terry Lee Victcr, Sr., Lot 437, Mather, $110,000.00 (3-9-23)
James D Gillin, et ux., to Heather M. Dennis, Lot, Emerald Land Company, No 1 Plan, $195,000.00 (3-14-23)
Morris Township
Donna L. Lamb to CNX Gas Company LLC, 39.16875 Acres, O&G, $6,994.44 (3-9-12)
Marilyn L. Day, et ux., to CNX Gas Company LLC, 39.16875 Acres, O&G, $6,994.44 (3-9-23)
Richhill Township
TSAR WV LLC to C4J Investments LLC, et ux., 24.98 Acres, O&G, $30,000.00 (3-10-23)
Springhill Township
Randall W. Yoss to The Mineral Company, et ux., .995 Acre, O&G, $3,077.63 (3-13-23)
Wayne Township
Sheila K. Filbey, et ux., to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, 13 Tracts, O&G, $11,531.43 (3-10-23)
Davi L. Walker, et ux., to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, 75.532 Acres, O&G, $13,595.78 (3-13-23)
McNay Rentals LP, et al., to Vicki H. Gill A/K/A Vicki T. Heredy Gill, 133 Acres, $65,000.00 (3-14-23)
Whiteley Township
Mark Gordon Mooney to The Mineral Company, et ux.,214.553 Acres, O&G, $104,195.21 (3-10-23)
