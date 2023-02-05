The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Jan. 26.
Central and Wayne Townships
Tug Hill Minerals I LLC to Breck Minerals LP, Tracts, Minerals, $5,000,000.00 (1-23-23)
Cumberland Township
Linda K. Simpson to Robert E. Baker, et ux., 12 Acres, $36,000.00 (1-20-23)
Freeport Township
Jane Lee Schneider to Foss Minerals LLC, 368 Acres, O&G, $6,272.73 (1-23-23)
Gilmore Township
Wendy Elizabeth Carpenter to Foss Minerals LLC, 130.671 Acres, O&G, $1,187.92 (1-23-23)
Jackson Township
Harry Inghram to Joseph Straight, .8177 Acre, $70,000.00 (1-23-23)
Jefferson Township
CNX Land LLC to Janice Lee Cooper, et ux., Tracts, $155,000.00 (1-19-23)
Morris Township
Misty L. Hohing, et ux., to Charles W. Anderson, 1.611 Acres, $190,000.00 (1-18-23)
Preston K. Hayes to CNX Gas Company LLC, 26.175 Acres, O&G, $400.00 (1-20-23)
Richhill Township
Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co LLC, et ux., to Bradley J. Bledsoe, et ux., 48.75 Acres, $125,000.00 (1-23-23)
Waynesburg Borough
Richard Alton Gibson, III, et ux., to Brian K. Garrison, .0063 Acres, $1,370.00 (1-23-23)
