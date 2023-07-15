Royalty LP, 80.54 Acres, O&G, $1,245.00 (6-29-23)
Carmichaels Borough
PP206GEO320 Trust, et ux., to Bruce E. Black, Sr., Lots 109 &110, $10,000.00 (6-29-23)
Cumberland Township
Michael W. Herrington, et ux., to Rayles Rentals LLC, Lot 22, Cumberland Village Plan, $45,000.00 (6-29-23)
Julie M. White by POA, et al., to Robin Samek, et ux., Lot 242, Crucible Plan, $32,000.00 (6-29-23)
Linda J. Simpson to Robert M. Blaker, et ux., 28.460 Acres, $25,000.00 (6-30-23)
Franklin Township
Margaret L. Conklin Estate, et ux., to Brian Horn, .311 Acre, $85,000.00 (6-29-23)
Amber Renee Mankey, et ux., to Jacob McCallum, et ux., Lot 11, Glenn A. Arnold Plan, $184,000.00 (6-29-23)
James E. Hixenbaugh, et ux., to Dylan Ely, 3.697 Acres, $190,000.00 (6-29-23)
Orndorff’s Belgians LLC, et al., to Corbly L. Orndorff, et ux., Tract, $40,000.00 (6-30-23)
Jefferson Township
Chad E. Louk, et ux., to Brian Yeager, 1.47 Acres, $149,000.00 (6-29-23)
Morris Township
Carolyn L. Miller to CNX Gas Company, LLC, Corrective, Tracts, O&G< $4,173.48 (6-30-23)
Perry Township
Lana L. Spicer to HR4 Minerals, LLC, 72 Acres, O&G, $12,000.00 (6-30-23)
Springhill Township
Darlene A. Miller to Windridge Minerals, 327.76 Acres, O&G, $3,600.00 (6-29-23)
Washington Township
Lorie L. Milburn, et ux., to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Company, LLC, et ux., R/W, 28.21 Acres, $150,000.00 (6-28-23)
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of July 13.
Aleppo and Jackson Townships
Adam Campbell to Susan Knisely, 132.843 Acres, Und 1/12 Interest, $15,000.00 (7-6-23)
Cumberland Township
Marianne E. Brewer to William H. Lowden, et ux., 3 Lots, $284,000.00 (7-5-23)
FNB OREO LLC to Equity Point Real Estate LLC, Lots 11-12, Hartley Plan, $31,500.00 (7-6-23)
Joseph W. Watson, et ux., to Ben Kurtis Knecht, Lots 8-9, Woods View Plan, $165,000.00 (7-6-23)
Dunkard Township
Huntington National Bank to Carl O. Wise, et ux., 1.993 Acres, $33,000.00 (7-5-23)
Franklin Township
Byron D. Howell to Steven A. George, et ux., 3.582 Acres, $345,000.00 (7-6-23)
Gilmore, Jackson and Wayne Townships
Judy Stanley aka Judy Stanley Myler to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, 10 Tracts, O&G, $24,316.50 (7-11-23)
Greene Township
Joshua Czemerda, et ux., to Gregory Allen Traynor, et al., Tract, $140,000.00 (7-10-23)
Greene and Dunkard Townships
Jan S. Cox to Noel Scott Hoffman, et ux., 2 Tracts, $400,000.00 (7-7-23)
Monongahela Township
Rose Emma Kendralla Estate aka Rose E. Kendralla Estate a/k/a Rose Kendralla Estate aka Rose Kendrella Estate, et al., to Bobbi Jo Durbin, et al., 4 Tracts, $150,000.00 (7-7-23)
Morris Township
Stanley C. Bennett, et ux., to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Company LLC, et ux., 28.918 Acres, $400,000.00 (7-11-23)
Perry Township
Max G. Loughman, et ux., to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, et ux., 52 Acres, O&G, $4,122.57 (7-6-23)
John J. Loughman to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, et ux., 52 Acres, O&G, $4,122.57 (7-6-23)
Ryan A. Toothman aka Ryan Toothman, et ux., to Toothman Real Estate Holdings LLC, 4 Tracts, $206,864.40 (7-11-23)
Springhill Township
Raymond H. Riggs to Daniel R. Rohland, 1.570 Acres, $30,547.20 (7-5-23)
Waynesburg Borough
Matthew Jay Stewart, et ux., to Rolling Meadows Real Estate Development LLC, 2 Tracts, $20,000.00 (7-6-23)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.