Greene County deed transfers
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Dec. 24:

Aleppo Township

Lois Wickham aka Lois Wickman to Fred C. Courtwright, Tract, $1,500.00 (12-21-20)

Carmichaels Borough

Marlene Kay Butorac, et al., to Bryan Andrew Eddy, Tract, $140,000.00 (12-18-20)

Center Township

John L. Lampe, et ux., to Cleesy Tustin by Guardian, et ux., R/W, $5,000.00 (12-18-20)

Mark S. Grimes, et ux., to Edward A. Deter, et ux., 2 Lots, $45,000.00 (12-23-20)

Cumberland Township

Mary Ann Town, et ux., to Mark W. Clarke, et ux., 15.0570 Acres, $98,500.00 (12-18-20)

Kory T. Watson to Catherine C. Schulze, Lot 27 in Greene Hills Terrace No. 1, $143,000.00 (12-21-20)

Sandra Kay Hoge to Gouglas Guthir Kern, et ux., 1.099 Acres, $200,000.00 (12-21-20)

Dunkard Township

MPCO LLC to Mountain State Clean Energy LLC, 66.093 Acres, $24,925.50 (12-21-20)

Franklin Township

Ernest M. Chadderton, et al., to Tad Klaner, et ux., 1.3 Acres, $10,000.00 (12-22-20)

Gilmore Township

MMA Mineral Group LLC to Horizon Resources III LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $60,661.18 (12-21-20)

Greensboro Borough

Justin Kazulen, et ux., to David E. Marcum, Lot 70, $71,000.00 (12-21-20)

Jackson Township

Kit Thomas Donley aka Kit T. Donley to The Mineral Company, 2 Tracts, O&G, $8,347.49 (12-21-20)

Sarah Ann Magnotti to DMQ LLC, et ux., 2 Tracts, O&G, $106,421.00 (12-21-20)

Jefferson Township

John W. Pchron, Jr., et ux., to Daniel P. Owens, et ux., Lots in Cox Farm Plan, $185,000.00 (12-21-20)

Samuel D. Smith to Kristine Grose, Lot 219 in Clyde Land Company No 2, $69,500.00 (12-21-20)

CNX Land LLC to Luke W. Beebe, et ux., 24.4388 Acres, $67,000.00 (12-22-20)

Donald A. Lemley, et ux., to NEOP Properties LLC, Tract, $400,000.00 (12-22-20)

Bryan S. Whitmer, et ux., to Roy A. Dains, et ux., 4 Tracts, $79,000.00 (12-23-20)

Jason D. Phillips, et ux., to Howard Springer, et ux., Lots in Star City Plan, $8,000.00 (12-23-20)

Monongahela Township

William E. Monahan, et ux., to Cory L. Grandel, et ux., Tract, $60,000.00 (12-23-20)

Morgan Township

Cynthia Moore to Robert A. Deems, et ux., Lot 65 in Teagarden Homes Plan, $30,000.00 (12-18-20)

William B. Kenny Estate, et al., to Robert Allen springer, et ux., 2 Tracts, $69,900.00 (12-21-20)

Morris Township

Shaun Wilson, et ux., to Justin A. Kazulen, et ux., 1.453 Acres, $126,500.00 (12-21-20)

Perry and Whiteley Townships

Donna Stone, et ux., to DMQ LLC, et al., 66.0939 Acres, O&G, $594,845.10 (12-21-20)

Springhill Township

Vicki L. Elcess to Windridge Minerals, 99.1 Acres, O&G, $5,000.00 (12-22-20)

Douglas W. Stripes to Widridge Minerals, 99.1 Acres, O&G, $5,000.00 (12-22-20)

Jeannette Baugher to Horizon Resources III LLC, 97 Acres, O&G, $52,626.00 (12-23-20)

Springhill and Freeport Townships

Mallory L. Drabkin aka Mallory L. Marquet to Rock Creek Royalty LLC, 137.223 Acres, O&G, $100.00 (12-22-20)

Wayne Township

USA Timber and Land Auctions LLC to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, 18 Acres, O&G, $2,000.00 (12-22-20)

Waynesburg Borough

Donald S. Albert Estate, et ux., to Erik T. Wilson, et ux., Lot, $59,000.00 (12-18-20)

