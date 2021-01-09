The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Dec. 24:
Aleppo Township
Lois Wickham aka Lois Wickman to Fred C. Courtwright, Tract, $1,500.00 (12-21-20)
Carmichaels Borough
Marlene Kay Butorac, et al., to Bryan Andrew Eddy, Tract, $140,000.00 (12-18-20)
Center Township
John L. Lampe, et ux., to Cleesy Tustin by Guardian, et ux., R/W, $5,000.00 (12-18-20)
Mark S. Grimes, et ux., to Edward A. Deter, et ux., 2 Lots, $45,000.00 (12-23-20)
Cumberland Township
Mary Ann Town, et ux., to Mark W. Clarke, et ux., 15.0570 Acres, $98,500.00 (12-18-20)
Kory T. Watson to Catherine C. Schulze, Lot 27 in Greene Hills Terrace No. 1, $143,000.00 (12-21-20)
Sandra Kay Hoge to Gouglas Guthir Kern, et ux., 1.099 Acres, $200,000.00 (12-21-20)
Dunkard Township
MPCO LLC to Mountain State Clean Energy LLC, 66.093 Acres, $24,925.50 (12-21-20)
Franklin Township
Ernest M. Chadderton, et al., to Tad Klaner, et ux., 1.3 Acres, $10,000.00 (12-22-20)
Gilmore Township
MMA Mineral Group LLC to Horizon Resources III LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $60,661.18 (12-21-20)
Greensboro Borough
Justin Kazulen, et ux., to David E. Marcum, Lot 70, $71,000.00 (12-21-20)
Jackson Township
Kit Thomas Donley aka Kit T. Donley to The Mineral Company, 2 Tracts, O&G, $8,347.49 (12-21-20)
Sarah Ann Magnotti to DMQ LLC, et ux., 2 Tracts, O&G, $106,421.00 (12-21-20)
Jefferson Township
John W. Pchron, Jr., et ux., to Daniel P. Owens, et ux., Lots in Cox Farm Plan, $185,000.00 (12-21-20)
Samuel D. Smith to Kristine Grose, Lot 219 in Clyde Land Company No 2, $69,500.00 (12-21-20)
CNX Land LLC to Luke W. Beebe, et ux., 24.4388 Acres, $67,000.00 (12-22-20)
Donald A. Lemley, et ux., to NEOP Properties LLC, Tract, $400,000.00 (12-22-20)
Bryan S. Whitmer, et ux., to Roy A. Dains, et ux., 4 Tracts, $79,000.00 (12-23-20)
Jason D. Phillips, et ux., to Howard Springer, et ux., Lots in Star City Plan, $8,000.00 (12-23-20)
Monongahela Township
William E. Monahan, et ux., to Cory L. Grandel, et ux., Tract, $60,000.00 (12-23-20)
Morgan Township
Cynthia Moore to Robert A. Deems, et ux., Lot 65 in Teagarden Homes Plan, $30,000.00 (12-18-20)
William B. Kenny Estate, et al., to Robert Allen springer, et ux., 2 Tracts, $69,900.00 (12-21-20)
Morris Township
Shaun Wilson, et ux., to Justin A. Kazulen, et ux., 1.453 Acres, $126,500.00 (12-21-20)
Perry and Whiteley Townships
Donna Stone, et ux., to DMQ LLC, et al., 66.0939 Acres, O&G, $594,845.10 (12-21-20)
Springhill Township
Vicki L. Elcess to Windridge Minerals, 99.1 Acres, O&G, $5,000.00 (12-22-20)
Douglas W. Stripes to Widridge Minerals, 99.1 Acres, O&G, $5,000.00 (12-22-20)
Jeannette Baugher to Horizon Resources III LLC, 97 Acres, O&G, $52,626.00 (12-23-20)
Springhill and Freeport Townships
Mallory L. Drabkin aka Mallory L. Marquet to Rock Creek Royalty LLC, 137.223 Acres, O&G, $100.00 (12-22-20)
Wayne Township
USA Timber and Land Auctions LLC to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, 18 Acres, O&G, $2,000.00 (12-22-20)
Waynesburg Borough
Donald S. Albert Estate, et ux., to Erik T. Wilson, et ux., Lot, $59,000.00 (12-18-20)