Greene County deed transfers
The following property transfers were recorded the week of July 30 in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds:

Cumberland Township

Ronald L. May, et ux., to Scott Allen Lenhart, et ux., Lot, $3,000.00 (7-30-20)

Dunkard Township

Jill L. Greenwood, et ux., to Jeremy Wrick, et ux., Lot 296 in Bobtown, $69,000.00 (7-29-20)

Janice Elaine Leaver Estate, et al., to Kathern N. Keith, et ux., Tract, $65,000.00 (7-30-20)

Freeport Township

Betty Marie Hartung Jamison by Atty-in-Fact, et al., to Blue Fossil Energy, 47.50 Acres, O&G, $1,000.00 (7-29-20)

Jolane Cecconi, et ux., to Pikewood Energy Corporation, 16 Acres, O&G, $50,000.00 (7-29-20)

Gilmore Township

Micharl Hector Macdonald to Elkhorn Minerals II LLC, 75 Acres, O&G-Minerals, $15,875.00 (7-30-20)

Judith Anne Macdonald A/K/A Judy Macdonald to Elkhorn Minerals II LLC, 75 Acres, O&G-Minerals, $15,875.00 (7-30-20)

Monongahela Township

Kenneth Lewis Sell, et ux., to BGRS LLC, 2 Tracts, $362,250.00 (7-30-20)

BGRS LLC to Robert C. Vanscyoc, et ux., 2 Tracts, $362,250.00 (7-30-20)

Morgan Township

Chad M. Taggart, et ux., to Cory James Clark, et ux., Tract, $479,000.00 (7-24-20)

Morris Township

Meadowwood Land Company to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co LLC, et al., 2 Tracts, $498,932.00 (7-29-20)

Perry Township

Richhill Township

Springhill Township

Ruth E. Keffer Estate, et al., to Ridgetop Appalachia LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $125,325.00 (7-24-20)

Wayne Township

Scott R. Cole, et ux., to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, 6 Acres, O&G, $40,800.00 (7-29-20)

