The following property transfers were recorded the week of July 30 in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds:
Cumberland Township
Ronald L. May, et ux., to Scott Allen Lenhart, et ux., Lot, $3,000.00 (7-30-20)
Dunkard Township
Jill L. Greenwood, et ux., to Jeremy Wrick, et ux., Lot 296 in Bobtown, $69,000.00 (7-29-20)
Janice Elaine Leaver Estate, et al., to Kathern N. Keith, et ux., Tract, $65,000.00 (7-30-20)
Freeport Township
Betty Marie Hartung Jamison by Atty-in-Fact, et al., to Blue Fossil Energy, 47.50 Acres, O&G, $1,000.00 (7-29-20)
Jolane Cecconi, et ux., to Pikewood Energy Corporation, 16 Acres, O&G, $50,000.00 (7-29-20)
Gilmore Township
Micharl Hector Macdonald to Elkhorn Minerals II LLC, 75 Acres, O&G-Minerals, $15,875.00 (7-30-20)
Judith Anne Macdonald A/K/A Judy Macdonald to Elkhorn Minerals II LLC, 75 Acres, O&G-Minerals, $15,875.00 (7-30-20)
Monongahela Township
Kenneth Lewis Sell, et ux., to BGRS LLC, 2 Tracts, $362,250.00 (7-30-20)
BGRS LLC to Robert C. Vanscyoc, et ux., 2 Tracts, $362,250.00 (7-30-20)
Morgan Township
Chad M. Taggart, et ux., to Cory James Clark, et ux., Tract, $479,000.00 (7-24-20)
Morris Township
Meadowwood Land Company to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co LLC, et al., 2 Tracts, $498,932.00 (7-29-20)
Perry Township
Richhill Township
Springhill Township
Ruth E. Keffer Estate, et al., to Ridgetop Appalachia LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $125,325.00 (7-24-20)
Wayne Township
Scott R. Cole, et ux., to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, 6 Acres, O&G, $40,800.00 (7-29-20)