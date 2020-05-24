The following property transfers were recorded the week of May 14 in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds:
Aleppo Township
George L. Pierson to Pikewood Energy Corporation, 28.70 Acres, O&G, $81,000.00 (5-13-20)
Bledsoe Energy Property Trust, et ux., to Bledsoe Energy Corporation, 2.9855 Acres, $5,000.00 (5-13-20)
Cumberland Township
Joseph E. Jurczak to Robin Koratich, Lot 236 in Nemacolin Plan, $35,000.00 (5-11-20)
Sharon Lynn Markatan to Lynn L. Corl, III, Lot 399 & Garage Lot 218 in Nemacolin, $17,000.00 (5-13-20)
Dunkard Township
Darin R. Ackli to Colby Kincell, Lot, $134,000.00 (5-12-20)
Freeport Township
Randall Ashcraft to Keystone Buckeye Energy Holdings LLC, et al., 65.40 Acres, O&G, $4,000.00 (5-14-20)
Gilmore Township
Kevin C. Lynn, et al., to Pikewood Energy Corporation, 67.697 Acres, O&G, $246,880.00 (5-13-20)
Jackson Township
Pamela Jane Lahew Clark to Rice Family Farm LP, 1.848 Acres, $108,853.53 (5-8-20)
Jackson and Richhill Townships
Ronald E. Shanks, et ux., to VES Land LLC, et ux., 109.4 Acres, O&G, $15,000.00 (5-8-20)
Terrill E. Shanks, et ux., to VES Land LLC, et ux., 109.4 Acres, O&G, $15,000.00 (5-8-20)
Morgan Township
Ronald William Golden, et ux., to Jordan S. Sholtis, Tract, $165,000.00 (5-11-20)
Perry Township
Haines Brothers-Dunham, et al., to Beam Energy LP, 2 Tracts, O&G, $100,000.00 (5-8-20)
Rices Landing Borough
Joseph M. Popielarcheck, et ux., to Derek Orbash, Lots 381 & 382 in Bayard Plan, $80,000.00 (5-11-20)
Richhill Township
Charles E. Whitlatch, et ux., to CNX Gas Company LLC, .54 Acre, $335,000.00 (5-8-20)
Wayne Township
Teresa M. Roberts AKA, et al., to Carolyn Cumberledge, Lots, $400.00 (5-13-20)