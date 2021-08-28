Greene County deed transfers

 

The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Aug. 19.

Center Township

Highland Imperial Inc to Arthur Rezac, .04554895 Acre, O&G, $9,109.79 (8-16-21)

Highland Imperial Inc to Randall Jansen, et ux., .00910979 Acre, O&G, $1,821.96 (8-16-21)

Franklin Township

Sharon L. Patterson, et ux., to Douglas R. Patterson, et ux., R/W, $1,000.00 (8-12-21)

Morris Levine Enterprises Inc to Levine’s Iron & Metal Inc, et ux., 4 Tracts, $61,230.00 (8-16-21)

Levine’s Iron & Metal Inc, et ux., to Levine Family LLC, 2 Tracts, $16,680.00 (8-16-21)

Levine’s Iron & Metal Inc, et ux., to MLJ Holdings LLC, Tracts, $148,640.00 (8-16-21)

Dean E. Grant Estate, et ux., to Matthew C. Wolfe, et ux., .406 Acre, $240,000.00 (8-17-21)

Eileen R. Lang aka Eileen R. Milliken, et ux., to John Dougal, et ux., Lot in Bonar Plan, $175,000.00 (8-17-21)

Gilmore Township

Steven M. Macyda, et ux., to EQT Production Company, R/W, 83.05 Acres, O&G, $95,100.00 (8-13-21)

Greene Township

Trudi Cree aka Trudi R. Monahan, et ux., to Jonathan Caldwell, et ux., 3.302 Acres, $15,000.00 (8-16-21)

Jefferson Township

Ryan P. Perkins to Christiaan L. Nyswaner, Lot 77 in Braden, $20,000.00 (8-12-21)

Jerry W. Tom, Jr., et ux., to John Ryan Bair, 3 Tracts, $140,000.00 (8-12-21)

Legacy Mortgage Asset Trust 2018-GS2, et ux., to LB-Cabana Series IV Trust, et ux., Tracts, $175,796.40 (8-13-21)

Monongahela Township

Audrey Jean Bohon, et al., to Sharon K. Wilson, 2.048 Acres, $50,000.00 (8-12-21)

James V. Filiaggi Estate aka James V. Filiaggi Jr., Estate, et al., to Brian K. McCorkle, .8332 Acre, $10,000.00 (8-16-21)

Rebecca L. Carter, et al., to Sherri Lynn Garlick, 3.30 Acres, $250,000.00 (8-17-21) P

Perry Township

Van Druff Farms LP, et al., to Clinton M. Brummage, et ux., 97.410 Acres, O&G, $12,910.00 (8-11-21)

Rices Landing Borough

Jarred R. Feschuk, et ux., to James Horner, 3 Lots, $102,500.00 (8-12-21)

Springhill Township

Karen D. Dixon aka Karen Kerr Dixon, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 8 Acres, O&G, $380.83 (8-13-21)

Springhill, Freeport and Aleppo Townships

Cynthia Barger to Phive Starr Properties LP, 544.94 Acres, O&G, $5,700.00 (8-13-21)

Wayne Township

CNX Gas Company LLC to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, et ux., Tracts, O&G, $1,572,771.25 (8-12-21)

Ricky L. Daughtery to EQT Production Company, 77.275 Acres, O&G, $2,201.70 (8-13-21)

Jeremy W. Brewster, et ux., to Shelby Trump, et ux., 11.14 Acres, $292,630.00 (8-13-21)

