The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Aug. 19.
Center Township
Highland Imperial Inc to Arthur Rezac, .04554895 Acre, O&G, $9,109.79 (8-16-21)
Highland Imperial Inc to Randall Jansen, et ux., .00910979 Acre, O&G, $1,821.96 (8-16-21)
Franklin Township
Sharon L. Patterson, et ux., to Douglas R. Patterson, et ux., R/W, $1,000.00 (8-12-21)
Morris Levine Enterprises Inc to Levine’s Iron & Metal Inc, et ux., 4 Tracts, $61,230.00 (8-16-21)
Levine’s Iron & Metal Inc, et ux., to Levine Family LLC, 2 Tracts, $16,680.00 (8-16-21)
Levine’s Iron & Metal Inc, et ux., to MLJ Holdings LLC, Tracts, $148,640.00 (8-16-21)
Dean E. Grant Estate, et ux., to Matthew C. Wolfe, et ux., .406 Acre, $240,000.00 (8-17-21)
Eileen R. Lang aka Eileen R. Milliken, et ux., to John Dougal, et ux., Lot in Bonar Plan, $175,000.00 (8-17-21)
Gilmore Township
Steven M. Macyda, et ux., to EQT Production Company, R/W, 83.05 Acres, O&G, $95,100.00 (8-13-21)
Greene Township
Trudi Cree aka Trudi R. Monahan, et ux., to Jonathan Caldwell, et ux., 3.302 Acres, $15,000.00 (8-16-21)
Jefferson Township
Ryan P. Perkins to Christiaan L. Nyswaner, Lot 77 in Braden, $20,000.00 (8-12-21)
Jerry W. Tom, Jr., et ux., to John Ryan Bair, 3 Tracts, $140,000.00 (8-12-21)
Legacy Mortgage Asset Trust 2018-GS2, et ux., to LB-Cabana Series IV Trust, et ux., Tracts, $175,796.40 (8-13-21)
Monongahela Township
Audrey Jean Bohon, et al., to Sharon K. Wilson, 2.048 Acres, $50,000.00 (8-12-21)
James V. Filiaggi Estate aka James V. Filiaggi Jr., Estate, et al., to Brian K. McCorkle, .8332 Acre, $10,000.00 (8-16-21)
Rebecca L. Carter, et al., to Sherri Lynn Garlick, 3.30 Acres, $250,000.00 (8-17-21) P
Perry Township
Van Druff Farms LP, et al., to Clinton M. Brummage, et ux., 97.410 Acres, O&G, $12,910.00 (8-11-21)
Rices Landing Borough
Jarred R. Feschuk, et ux., to James Horner, 3 Lots, $102,500.00 (8-12-21)
Springhill Township
Karen D. Dixon aka Karen Kerr Dixon, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 8 Acres, O&G, $380.83 (8-13-21)
Springhill, Freeport and Aleppo Townships
Cynthia Barger to Phive Starr Properties LP, 544.94 Acres, O&G, $5,700.00 (8-13-21)
Wayne Township
CNX Gas Company LLC to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, et ux., Tracts, O&G, $1,572,771.25 (8-12-21)
Ricky L. Daughtery to EQT Production Company, 77.275 Acres, O&G, $2,201.70 (8-13-21)
Jeremy W. Brewster, et ux., to Shelby Trump, et ux., 11.14 Acres, $292,630.00 (8-13-21)