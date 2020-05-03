The following property transfers were recorded the week of April 23 in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office.
Cumberland Township
2019 Castle LLC to Deborah L. Sanner, Lot 171 in Nemacolin, $4,000.00 (4-17-20)
Joseph Jurczak to Christopher W. White, Lot 139 in Nemacolin, $35,000.00 (4-17-20)
Jay W. Smith, et ux., to Pikewood Energy Corporation, 16.63 Acres, O&G, $4,158.00 (4-20- 20)
Catherine Stouffer by POA, et al., to Geno R. Capitoni, et ux., 2 Tracts, $40,000.00 (4-21-20)
Franklin Township
David E. McCracken to Jason T. Forbes, et ux., .309 Acre, $217,000.00 (4-21-20)
Bryan K. Cole, et ux., to Ronald W. Throckmorton, .947 Acre, $37,500.00 (4-23-20)
Carolyn H. Lankard By POA, et al., to Craig A. Greenwood, et ux., 24.9792 Acres, $110,000.00 (4-23-20)
Franklin and Wayne Townships
Thomas W. Cahill, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, Tracts, $676,872.00 (4-20-20)
Gilmore Township
Deborah A. Dague, et ux., to MMA Mineral Group LLC, 135.231 Acres, O&G, $5,290.00 (4- 23-20)
Theodore R. Cramer to MMA Mineral Group LLC, 135.231 Acres, O&G, $557.00 (4-23-20)
Jefferson Township
Mirko Torres Alban, et ux., to James William Wood, Jr., et ux., 1 Acre, $500.00 (4-21-20)
Richhill Township
CNX Resource Holdings LLC to CNX Gas Company LLC, Tracts, $324,190.00 (4-17-20)
Joshua L. Farmer-Donnalley to AMP IV LP, 3.2225612 Acres, O&G, $19,572.77 (4-17-20)
James K. Farmer-Donnalley to AMP IV LP, 3.2225612 Acres, O&G, $19,572.77 (4-17-20)
Wayne Township
Joseph E. Calvert, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, 2 Tracts, $357,110.00 (4-20-20)