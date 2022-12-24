The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Dec. 15.
Aleppo Township
Todd Lee Scherich, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 3 Tracts, O&G, $213,430.91 (12-7-22)
Diana T. Jennings to EQT Production Company, .68 Acre, O&G, $1,360.00 (12-8-22)
Sally J. Kupsik to VES Land LLC, 100 Acres, O&G, $7,142.80 (12-12-22)
Aleppo and Jackson Townships
Jan E. Monesmith to The Mineral Company, et ux., 2 Tracts, O&G, $8,314.73 (12-7-22)
Marilyn A. Monesmith to The Mineral Company, et ux., 103.60231 Acres, O&G, $14,431.89 (12-13-22)
Cumberland Township
Donald L. Bates by TCB, et ux., to Leonard John Stickovitch, Tax Claim, Lot 18, Rush View Plan, .48 Acre, $838.72 (12-8-22)
Marvin Douglas Knight by TCB, et ux., to BP Investments & Property Management LLC, Tax Claim, Lots 19 & 20, Hatfield Plan, .16 Acre, $497.09 (12-8-22)
Marvin Douglas Knight by TCB, et ux., to BP Investments & Property Management LLC, Tax Claim, Lots 23, 24, & 25, .24 Acre, $5,000.00 (12-8-22)
Marvin Douglas Knight by TCB, et ux., to BP Investments & Property Management LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 22, Hatfield Plan, .08 Acre, $1,400.00 (12-8-22)
Marvin Douglas Knight by TCB, et ux., to BP Investments & Property Management LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 21, Hatfield Plan, .08 Acre, $476.00 (12-8-22)
Marvin Douglas Knight by TCB, et ux., to BP Investments & Property Management LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 18, Hatfield Plan, .08 Acre, $1,652.06 (12-8-22)
Joan M. Brooks, et ux., to Emma R. Lewis, Lot, 59, Colonial Heights Addition, $28,000.00 (12-12-22)
Pamela S. Judy, et ux., to Greylock Conventional LLC, R/W, 16.38 Acres, $5,000.00 (12-12-22)
Leanna M. Madich, et ux., to Greylock Conventional LLC, R/W, 26.0842 Acres, $5,000.00 (12-12-22)
Nicholas Onderko, et ux., to Titan Properties LLC, Lot, $125,000.00 (12-12-22)
Dunkard Township
Richard Gabler by TCB, et al., to John A. Kovalic, No. 1, Bobtown Plan, .09 Acre, $9,400.00 (12-8-22)
James F. Isler by TCB, et ux., to Joseph F. John, Tax Claim, No. 1, Bobtown Plan, .11 Acre, $4,469.64 (12-8-22)
Franklin Township
Joann Weigle, et al., to The Mineral Company, et ux., Tracts, O&G, $7,387.08 (12-7-22)
Brian Scott Dukate, et ux., to Ralph Hayden Jr, Lot 5, Section A, Woodland Heights Plan, $325,000.00 (12-8-22)
Gilmore Township
Jeffrey Stuart Carpenter to Foss Minerals LLC, 130.671 Acres, O&G, $1,187.92 (12-9-22)
Jackson Township
Vera A. Dunbar aka Vera Ann Crawford, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 17.9691 Acres, O&G, $8,535.32 (12-7-22)
James K. Reed, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 14.5 Acres, $80,000.00 (12-12-22)
Jefferson Township
Angela L. Ryniak Estate, et ux., to Wayne J. Capozza, et ux., Lot 30, Fairground Addition, $2,000.00 (12-7-22)
Monongahela Township
First Federal Savings & Loan Assn. of Greene to Lisa D. Uphold, et ux., .405 Acre, $37,500.00 (12-7-22)
Morgan Township
Donald L. Bates by TCB, et ux., to Leonard John Stickovitch, Tax Claim, Lot 15, Rush View Plan, .49 Acre, $2,382.92 (12-8-22)
Donald L. Bates by TCB, et ux., to Leonard John Stickovitch, Tax Claim, Lot 13, Rush View Plan, .52 Acre, $1,881.80 (12-8-22)
Donald L. Bates by TCB, et ux., to Leonard John Stickovitch, Tax Claim, Lot 18, Rush View Plan, .48 Acre, $838.72 (12-8-22)
Donald L. Bates by TCB, et ux., to Leonard John Stickovitch, Tax Claim, Lot 16, Rush View Plan, .48 Acre, $744.54 (12-8-22)
Donald L. Bates by TCB, et ux., to Leonard John Stickovitch, Tax Claim, Lot 14, Rush View Plan, .50 Acre, $5,352.10 (12-8-22)
Donald L. Bates by TCB, et ux., to Leonard John Stickovitch, Tax Claim, Lot 17, Rush View Plan, .48 Acre, $740.75 (12-8-22)
Donald L. Bates by TCB, et ux., to Leonard John Stickovitch, Tax Claim, Lot 19, Rush View Plan, .50 Acre, $732.52 (12-8-22)
Donald L. Bates by TCB, et ux., to Leonard John Stickovitch, Tax Claim, Lot 20, Rush View Plan, .65 Acre, $748.67 (12-8-22)
Donald L. Bates by TCB, et ux., to Leonard John Stickovitch, Tax Claim, Lot 21, Rush View Plan, .36 Acre, $720.46 (12-8-22)
Perry Township
CNX Land LLC to Donald K. Herrington, 2 Tracts, $10,000.00 (12-8-22)
Springhill Township
Terry C. Call to The Mineral Company, et ux., 104 Acres, O&G, $9,161.80 (12-7-22)
Brian Marion Rose by POA, et al., to The Mineral Company, 104.758 Acres, O&G, $11,950.17 (12-8-22)
Christopher D. Riter, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 104.758 Acres, O&G, $31,358.18 (12-8-22)
Bruce Eugene Rose to The Mineral Company, et ux., 104.758 Acres, O&G, $11,950.17 (12-8-22)
Washington Township
Mia L. Celento to Noah J. Streit, et ux., Tract, $75,000.00 (12-12-22)
Wayne Township
Matthew Thomas Stein to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, Tracts, O&G, $12,088.53 (12-7-22)
Michael Mangus, et al., to Equitrans Water Services (PA) LLC, R/W, 45.24 Acres, $49,650.00 (12-12-22)
Michael W. King, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 3.79 Acres, $11,000.00 (12-12-22)
Waynesburg Borough
Joshua B. Bolz, et ux., to Kathryn Ebeling, Lot, $145,000.00 (12-8-22)
Brian C. Steinmiller, et ux., to Tyler Orndoff, et ux., Lot, $100,000.00 (12-9-22)
Whiteley Township
Iron Cumberland LLC, et ux., to Charles F. Morris, et ux., Tracts, $365,750.00 (12-8-22)
