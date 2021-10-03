The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Sept. 21.
Cumberland Township
Charles Barry Ewing, et al., to Jonathan D. Christopher, et al., Lot 288 in Crucible, $69,000.00 (9-16-21)
Richard Dicenzo, et ux., to Charles J. Foster, 54 Acres, $55,000.00 (9-20-21)
Dunkard Township
Timothy Horvalt to Robert G. Jr. & Mary Kay Wrenn Living Trust, et al., .344 Acre, $2,000.00 (9-17-21)
Franklin Township
Roland W. Barney, et ux., to Charles E. Powell, et ux., Lot 12 in Section A Woodland Heights, $210,000.00 (9-15-21)
Melissa B. Payton aka Melissa L. Payton aka Melissa L. Baily, et ux., to James Johnson, Tract, $99,900.00 (9-20-21)
Jefferson Township
Angela Cramer to Charles D. Reha, 5.444 Acres, $350,000.00 (9-20-21)
Monongahela Township
Naomi Shubert by Agent, et ux., to Paul Shubert, et ux., .993 Acre, $15,000.00 (9-16-21)
Lonnie Mack Shubert Estate aka Mack Shubert Estate, et al., to Paul Shubert, et ux., 3.01 Acre, $10,000.00 (9-16-21)
Perry Township
Phillip G. Renner Jr., et ux., to Jackson C. Toothman, Lot, $49,500.00 (9-20-21)