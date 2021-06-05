The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of June 3:
Aleppo Township
Joshua W. Garner, et ux., to William J. Lewandowsky, Jr., et ux., Tract, $183,000.00 (6-1-21)
Aleppo and Richhill Townships
James Benjamin Bauer aka James B. Bauer, et ux., to The Mineral Company, 3 Tracts, O&G, $6,844.42 (5-28-21)
Cumberland Township
Haley Sanner, et ux., to Mia Furmanek, et ux., 1.222 Acres, $105,000.00 (5-27-21)
Robert L. Swestyn by Agent, et al., to Mitchell L. Ring, Sr., 4.141 Acres, $60,000.00 (5-27-21)
Robert M. Mcalanis, Jr., et ux., to Jeffrey Blackburn, et ux., Lot 222 in Crucible, $38,000.00 (5-28-21)
Debra M. Chain, et al., to Eugene S. Walker, Lots 189-191 in Colonial Heights Addition, $150,000.00 (5-28-21)
Dunkard Township
Robert B. Perry, et ux., to Patrick Zorik, Lot 11 in Delansky Plan, $500.00 (5-27-21)
Franklin Township
William Lee Watson to John A. Throckmorton, et ux., Lots 16-17 in Oak Ridge Plan, $225,000.00 (5-26-21)
Delmont F. Rush Estate, et ux., to Barron Agency Inc, .255 Acre, $179,450.00 (6-1-21)
Freeport Township
Rickie Jolliff to EQT Production Company, .50 Acre, O&G, $945.00 (5-28-21)
Jackson Township
Randy A. King, et ux., to Firas Nusire, 10 Acres, $96,500.00 (5-28-21)
Jefferson Township
Andrew M. Higinbotham to Phillip A. Zack, Lot 8 in Second Addition Grand View, $168,000.00 (5-27-21)
Nenamosha King to Marko Demaske, Lots 6-7 in Second Addition Grand View, $12,000.00 (5-27-21)
Morgan Township
Rose Dipasquale to Purri D. Morris, Lot 8 in Emerald Land Company No. 1, $44,000.00 (5-26-21)
Perry Township
The Old Palace LTD, et ux., to Trans-Allegheny Interstate Line Company, R/W, 21 Acres, $26,000.00 (6-1-21)
Richhill Township
Robert F. Loranger, Jr., et ux., to Adam C. Stokes, et ux., 2 Tracts, $85,663.50 (5-27-21)
Springhill Township
Richard Dean Riggs, et al., to The Mineral Company, 68.134 Acres, O&G, $13,172.02 (5-28-21)
Gerald S. Areford, et ux., to The Mineral Company, 47 1⁄2 Acres, O&G, $13,359.38 (5-28-21)
Springhill and Aleppo Townships
182 Holdings LLC to AMP IV LP, 25.0975 Acres, O&G, $131,761.88 (5-26-21)
Springhill and Freeport Townships
VES Land LLC to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $21,544.66 (6-1-21)
Washington Township
Bobbi Jean Hopes to Brandon Barna, .54 Acre, $3,000.00 (5-26-21)
Wayne Township
Brian J. Schager, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, 8.30 Acres, $95,000.00 (5-26-21)
Waynesburg Borough
Diane D. Francis aka Diane M. Francis to Paige Shultz, Lots in Hillcrest Plan, $140,000.00 (5-26-21)
James R. Woodring to David C. Coder, et al., Lot, $50,000.00 (5-27-21)
Greene Co Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Terry Galloway Jr., et ux., Lots, $50,314.27 (5-28-21)