The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Dec. 1.
Aleppo Township
Aleppo Township
Ann-Con LLC to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co LLC, et ux., 2 Tracts, $322,000.00 (11-23-22)
Cumberland Township
Roberta L. Henke, et ux., to Ken E. Cline, III, Lot 193, Nemacolin, $42,400.00 (11-29-22)
Kevin Ray Cox Estate aka Kevin R. Cox Estate, et ux., to Mark Firestone, et ux., 2 Tracts, $60,000.00 (11-29-22)
Gilmore Township
Jean Carpenter Devos by Atty-In-Fact, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 130.671 Acres, O&G, $4,751.67 (11-28-22)
Charles Melbourne Carpenter III to Foss Minerals, LLC, 130.671 Acres, O&G, $1,187.92 (11-28-22)
Morgan Township
Pauline K. Haky by POA, et ux., to Dylan Anthony Connelly, et ux., Lot 120, Mather, $123,000.00 (11-29-22)
Perry Township
Edna Jane Tennant to VES Land LLC, 72 Acres, O&G, $3,960.00 (11-28-22)
Waynesburg Borough
Michelle D. White to Rich Investments Group LLC, Lot, $70,000.00 (11-23-22)
Kathryn E. Keller, et ux., to Jantzen Matthew McConnell, et ux., Lot, Third Ward, $150,000.00 (11-28-22)
Christopher J. Siska, et ux., to Logan N. Dorsch, et ux., 2 Lots, $205,000.00 (11-29-22)
