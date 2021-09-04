Greene County deed transfers

 

The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Aug. 25.

Cumberland Township

Michael G. Mesich by Agent aka Mike Mesich by Agent, et al., to Monty V. Stewart, et ux., Lot 217 Garage Lots and Lots 18-22 & 27 in Nemacolin, $2,500.00 (8-23-21)

Dunkard Township

Jonathan T. Neighbors, et ux., to Richard Dinsmore, et ux., 2 Tracts, $76,480.00 (8-23-21)

Vicki L. Rankin, et ux., to Savahanna Shumiloff, et ux., Lot 24 in Bobtown Plan, $78,900.00 (8-24-21)

Franklin Township

Andrew D. Lock, et ux., to James W. Wood, et ux., .431 Acre, $187,500.00 (8-18-21)

Gilmore, Freeport and Springhill Townships

Ralph Six to RDFS LLC, Tracts, $143,137.00 (8-24-21)

Greene Township

Bradley R. Headley, et ux., to Alex Michael Lewis, et ux., 15.40 Acres, $300,000.00 (8-19-21)

Greensboro Borough

Warner L. Dugan Estate aka Warren L. Dugan Estate, et al., to David r. Riggleman, et ux., Lot, $66,000.00 (8-19-21)

Sheri L. Garlick to Heaven D. Blosser, Lot, $133,570.00 (8-20-21)

Jefferson Borough

Linda S. Wolfe to Pikewood Energy Corporation, Lot, O&G, $1,200.00 (8-23-21)

Jefferson Township

Jordan L. Wolfe, et ux., to Pikewood Energy Corporation, .7982 Acre, O&G, $2,400.00 (8-23- 21)

Morgan Township

Jenna Bohach to Donald L. Patterson, et ux., Coal, $2,142.00 (8-20-21)

Rices Landing Borough

Ryan Edwards, et ux., to Kyle L. Meza, .118 Acre, $6,434.00 (8-19-21)

Cassandra J. Menhart, et ux., to Abigail Shipley, et ux., 2 Tracts, $105,000.00 (8-19-21)

Richhill Township

Glenn R. Whipkey aka Glenn Reed Whipkey to CNX Gas Company LLC, R/W, Tracts, $500,000.00 (8-20-21)

Springhill Township

Joseph Edward Thomas, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., Tracts, O&G, $28,097.71 (8-18-21)

Brian W. Hayes to The Mineral Company, et ux., Tracts, O&G, $4,814.57 (8-18-21)

Bobbie G. Kirk to Marcella Resources LLC E, 7 Tracts, O&G, $1,500.00 (8-23-21)

Washington Township

Eva M. Maley Estate aka Eva Mae Maley Estate, aka Eve Mae Maley Estate, et ux., to Charles R. Beyer, et ux., 10.853 acres, $90,000.00 (8-24-21)

