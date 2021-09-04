The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Aug. 25.
Cumberland Township
Michael G. Mesich by Agent aka Mike Mesich by Agent, et al., to Monty V. Stewart, et ux., Lot 217 Garage Lots and Lots 18-22 & 27 in Nemacolin, $2,500.00 (8-23-21)
Dunkard Township
Jonathan T. Neighbors, et ux., to Richard Dinsmore, et ux., 2 Tracts, $76,480.00 (8-23-21)
Vicki L. Rankin, et ux., to Savahanna Shumiloff, et ux., Lot 24 in Bobtown Plan, $78,900.00 (8-24-21)
Franklin Township
Andrew D. Lock, et ux., to James W. Wood, et ux., .431 Acre, $187,500.00 (8-18-21)
Gilmore, Freeport and Springhill Townships
Ralph Six to RDFS LLC, Tracts, $143,137.00 (8-24-21)
Greene Township
Bradley R. Headley, et ux., to Alex Michael Lewis, et ux., 15.40 Acres, $300,000.00 (8-19-21)
Greensboro Borough
Warner L. Dugan Estate aka Warren L. Dugan Estate, et al., to David r. Riggleman, et ux., Lot, $66,000.00 (8-19-21)
Sheri L. Garlick to Heaven D. Blosser, Lot, $133,570.00 (8-20-21)
Jefferson Borough
Linda S. Wolfe to Pikewood Energy Corporation, Lot, O&G, $1,200.00 (8-23-21)
Jefferson Township
Jordan L. Wolfe, et ux., to Pikewood Energy Corporation, .7982 Acre, O&G, $2,400.00 (8-23- 21)
Morgan Township
Jenna Bohach to Donald L. Patterson, et ux., Coal, $2,142.00 (8-20-21)
Rices Landing Borough
Ryan Edwards, et ux., to Kyle L. Meza, .118 Acre, $6,434.00 (8-19-21)
Cassandra J. Menhart, et ux., to Abigail Shipley, et ux., 2 Tracts, $105,000.00 (8-19-21)
Richhill Township
Glenn R. Whipkey aka Glenn Reed Whipkey to CNX Gas Company LLC, R/W, Tracts, $500,000.00 (8-20-21)
Springhill Township
Joseph Edward Thomas, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., Tracts, O&G, $28,097.71 (8-18-21)
Brian W. Hayes to The Mineral Company, et ux., Tracts, O&G, $4,814.57 (8-18-21)
Bobbie G. Kirk to Marcella Resources LLC E, 7 Tracts, O&G, $1,500.00 (8-23-21)
Washington Township
Eva M. Maley Estate aka Eva Mae Maley Estate, aka Eve Mae Maley Estate, et ux., to Charles R. Beyer, et ux., 10.853 acres, $90,000.00 (8-24-21)