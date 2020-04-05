Greene County deed transfers
The following property transfers were recorded the week of March 26 in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds:

Clarksville Borough

Easy Meets West Postal LLC to Elmac Properties LLC, Lot 17, $245,000.00 (3-25-20)

Cumberland Township

Bank of America N A to George Lewis, Lot 245 in Crucible, $20,000.00 (3-25-20)

Franklin Township

Leslie Shultz, et al., to Hovanis Family Trust, et al., Lots, 8-9 in Rohanna Iron & Metal Inc., $314,000.00 (3-20-20)

Catherine J. Todd to Helen M. Wilson, 2 Tracts, $131,900.00 (3-23-20)

Jackson Township

Principal Energy Resources LLC to AMP IV LP, 4.579 Acres, O&G, $34,628.39 (3-26-20)

Principal Energy Resources LLC to aMP IV LP, 1.107 Acres, O&G, $8,371.61 (3-26-20)

Jefferson Township

Janet L. Wood to Michelle L. Kapp, Tract, $85,000.00 (3-26-20)

Springhill Township

Richard Lemley, et ux., to Greenbrier Royakty Fund II LLC, et al., 91.775 Acres, O&G, $367,100.00 (3-25-20)

