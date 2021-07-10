The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of July 1.
Center and Wayne Townships
James C. Fleming, et ux., to Erik J. Agostoni, et ux., 110.260 Acres, Undivided ½ Interest, $15,518.25 (6-29-21)
Clarksville Borough
Carole B. Payton Estate, et ux., to Roy Joshua Ray Bissett, et ux., Lot, $74,500.00 (6-23-21)
Market Trust to Ishaan Patel, Lot, $800.00 (6-23-21)
Cumberland Township
William R. Burrie by POA, et al., to James E. Hoy, .5458 Acre, $25,000.00 (6-23-21)
James Brady to Casey Jarod Brookins, Lots 311-312 in Crucible, $110,000.00 (6-24-21)
William C. Groves by POA, et al., to Nancy J. Kerr, 6.70 Acres, $300,000.00 (6-28-21)
Eugene M. Vrabel, et ux., to Tonya Kay Hicks, Lot 411 in Crucible, $21,698.00 (6-28-21)
Dunkard Township
Robert J. Delanksy to Guy Phillips, et ux., Lot 4 in Mofit Mine Plan, $17,820.00 (6-25-21)
Louis Vecchio, et ux., to Pistol Annies Inc., Lots 3-10 in Dunkard Terrace Plan, $330,000.00 (6-29-21)
Michael J. Hardy, et ux., to Crystal L. Hanlan, Lot 58 in Bobtown, $20,000.00 (6-29-21)
Franklin Township
Protestant Episcopal Diocese of Pittsburgh to Second Sam Nine, Lot 15 in Bonar Land Company Plan, $180,250.00 (6-23-21)
McNay Rentals LP to Daniel R. Phillips, et ux., 6 Acres, $51,000.00 (6-28-21)
Greensboro Borough
Mary A. Speelman to Anthony Zites, Lot, $2,000.00 (6-24-21)
Shane Eli, et ux., to Matthew J. Watson, 2 Tracts, $130,000.00 (6-29-21)
Jefferson Township
James M. Ozohonish, et ux., to JTEA Real Estate LLC, 1.2293 Acres, Redetermination, $138,814.00 (6-23-21)
David William Ignaski, Jr., et ux., to Jerry W. Tom, Jr., et ux., Lot 4 in Pumpkin Run Plan, $224,900.00 (6-23-21)
Bruce E. Hagar, et al., to JB Real Estate Resources Inc., Lots 525-527 in Clyde Land Company No. 2, $25,000.00 (6-23-21)
Richhill Township
Carolyn Norris Sheets to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, 103.038 Acres, O&G, $25,170.70 (6-23-21)
Springhill Township
Patricia M. Johnson to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $18,360.00 (6-23-21)
Beverly Ann Atkins, et ux., to The Mineral Company, 47.50 Acres, O&G, $34,556.25 (6-24-21)
Washington Township
Big Sky Land & Cattle LLC to Brice A. Christopher, Tract, O&G, Minerals, $1,000.00 (6-28-21)
William J. Winters, et ux., to Brian D. Corlett, et ux., 7.453 Acres, $410,000.00 (6-28-21)
Karl A. Jarek, et ux., to Joseph Robert Monica, III, Lots 240-243 in Map No.2 in Waynesburg Lakes, $20,000.00 (6-29-21)