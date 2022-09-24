The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Sept. 8.
Aleppo Township
Aleppo Township
Don C. Strait, et ux., to Daniel P. Lhota, II, et ux., 53 1/3 Acres, $280,000.00 (9-1-22)
Iron Coal Resources LLC to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Company Exchange, 7,746.32 Acres, Coal, $11,700,000.00 (9-6-22)
Cumberland Township
Dawn Ashby aka Dawn Moore, et ux., to Jordan T. Moore, .7027 Acres, $87,000.00 (9-1-22)
Colby Cormack to Debra Allen, Tract, $22,359.90 (9-6-22)
Robert McMillen, et ux., to Rebecca Churby A/K/A Rebecca Hackney, 2.0039 Acres, Lot 5, Grace Heights, $23,000.00 (9-6-22)
Franklin Township
Samantha L. Rush to Robert L. Shultz, et ux., 3.4897 Acres, $349,000.00 (9-1-22)
Megan R. Huffman aka Megan R. Kepler, et ux., to Caroline Grace Frye, Unit 103, Site 1, Huntington Woods, $145,000.00 (9-1-22)
John C. McNay, et ux., to Frantz Auguste, et ux., Lot 13, Valley Farm Estate, $228,000.00 (9-2-22)
Freeport Township
Charles Robert Delaney to Guy R. Hostutler, et ux., 1 Acre, $50,000.00 (9-2-22)
Gilmore Township
Jeri Dixon Mitchell aka Jeri Dixon Carter, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 130.671 O&G, $1,900.67 (9-6-22)
David Michael Dixon, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 130.671 Acres, O&G, $1,900.67 (9-6-22)
Mark Edward Dixon, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 130.671 Acres, O&G, $1,900.67 (9-6-22)
Paul Kenton Post, et al., to Foss Minerals LLC, 130.671 Acres, O&G, $5,702.01 (9-6-22)
Monongahela Township
Peggy J. Ocker to Amy Hunyady, et ux., 4 Tracts, $27,889.65 (9-2-22)
Morris Township
William Morrow, et ux., to CNX Gas Company LLC, R/W, 7/4 Acres, $5,000.00 (9-6-22)
Springhill Township
Jayme Gill to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $23,546.23 (9-1-22)
Helen J. Curran to Sandhill Royalty LP, 3 Tracts, O&G, $1,550.00 (9-2-22)
Dennis K. Downing to Sandhill Royalty LP, 3 Tracts, O&G, $800.00 (9-2-22)
Cheryl L. Carder to Sandhill Royalty LP, 3 Tracts, O&G, $800.00 (9-2-22)
Waynesburg Borough
Michelle L. Kaczmark to Jeffrey C. Fox, et ux., Lot, $92,000.00 (9-1-22)
