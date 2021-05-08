Greene County deed transfers
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of May 6:

Aleppo Township

Joshua Phillips, et ux., to Consol Pennsylvania Coal CO LLC, et ux., 15.040 Acres, $270,000.00 (5-4-21)

Melvin L. Jackson, et ux., to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co LLC, et ux., 49 Acres, $270,000.00 (5-4-21)

Carmichaels Borough

Frank Starzyk by TCB, et ux., to Robert Delansky, Tax Claim, .160 Acre, $16,063.00 (5-4-21)

Ray E. Digman by TCB, et ux., to Robert Delansky, Tax Claim, .150 Acre, $15,547.00 (5-4-21)

Cumberland Township

Ruth Mucko by TCB, et ux., to Jeffrey Hathaway, II, Tax Claim, .700 Acre, $22,634.00 (5-4-21)

Dunkard Township

Dilliner DPP LLC to Rupa Engineer, Tract, $1,595,000.00 (4-29-21)

Jeremy Owens, et ux., to Pretoroti Invest LLC, 7.5 Acres, $15,400.00 (4-30-21)

Franklin Township

RSC Development LLC, et ux., to Lizza Fortuno Quintero, et ux., Lots 5-7 in Rohanna Iron & Metal Inc., $385,000.00 (5-3-21)

Clarence E. Wise by TCB, et ux., to Trakken Properties LLC, Tax Claim, .100 Acre, $726.00 (5-4-21)

Clarence E. Wise by TCB, et ux., to Trakken Properties LLC, Tax Claim, .100 Acre, $4,928.00 (5-4-21)

Clarence E. Wise by TCB, et ux., to Trakken Properties LLC, Tax Claim, .100 Acre, $726.00 (5-4-21)

Jefferson Township

Leonard Payne, et ux., to Chrystal R. Brown-McCullough, Lot 81 in Fairground Addition, $27,455.00 (4-30-21)

Ruth Grove by TCB, et ux., to Patrick G. Knight, Tax Claim, .050 Acre, $1,375.00 (5-4-21)

Ruth Grove by TCB, et ux., to Shelby N. Stilwell, Tax Claim, .130 Acre, $1,624.00 (5-4-21)

Monongahela Township

Kathryn C. Clark by TCB, et ux., to Kevin Kendralla, Tax Claim, .400 Acre, $1,222.00 (5-4-21)

Morgan Township

Morgan Township to Dustin Karkowski, Lot 74 in Teegarden Homes Plan, $2,500.00 (4-29-21)

Daniel R. Phillips, et ux., to Earl Curry, et ux., 1 Acre, $230,000.00 (5-3-21)

Christian R. McDaniel by TCB, et ux., to Bernard A. Benamati, Tax Claim, .210 Acre, $ 11,441.00 (5-4-21)

Morris Township

Mary K Sheppard Revocable Trust, et al., to Horizon Resources III LLC, 3 Tracts, O&G, $58,743.06 (4-28-21)

Devan P. Sanders, et ux., to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co LLC, et ux., 20 Acres, $340,400.00 (4-29-21)

McNay Rentals L P to Robert E. Mahan, et ux., 10 Acres, $35,000.00 (5-3-21)

Richhill Township

Clarence Edmond Doss, et al., to Lightning Creek Holdings LP, 94.25 Acres, O&G, $36,652.78 (4-28-21)

William Dee Lester to Lightning Creek Holdings LP, 94.25 Acres, O&G, $18,326.39 (4-28-21)

Mary Elizabeth Marshall to Lightning Creek Holdings LP, 94.25 Acres, O&G, $18,326.39 (4- 28-21)

James Robert Murdock to Lightning Creek Holdings LP, 94.25 Acres, O&G, $36,652.78 (4-28-21)

Springhill Township

Larry D. Griffith to Rock Creek Royalty LLC, 50 Acres, O&G, $2,600.00 (4-30-21)

Pamela K. Wolverton, et ux., to Pikewood Energy Corporation, 5 Tracts, O&G, $1,927.80 (5-3-21)

Springhill and Aleppo townships

Lonnie Leon Ensminger, et ux., to 182 Holdings LLC, 100 Acres, O&G, $90,000.00 (5-3-21)

Springhill and Freeport townships

Kimberly L. Keagler by Atty-In-Fact, et ux., to GEM Holdings LLC, et ux., 349.83625 Acres, O&G, $2,358.80 (4-29-21)

Barbara J. Keagler to GEM Holdings LLC, et ux., 349.83625 Acres, O&G, $7,076.00 (4-29-21)

David C. Keagler to GEM Holdings LLC, et ux., 349.83625 Acres, O&G, $2,358.80 (4-29-21)

Mary Louise Madigan to GEM Holdings LLC, et ux., 349.83625 Acres, O&G, $7,076.00 (4-29-21)

Patricia K. Ingram to GEM Holdings LLC, et ux., 349.83625 Acres, O&G, $7,076.00 (4-29-21)

Harry D. Keagler to GEM Holdings LLC, et ux., 349.83625 Acres, O&G, $7,076.00 (4-29-21)

James S. Keagler to GEM Holdings LLC, et ux., 349.83625 Acres, O&G, $2,358.80 (4-29-21)

Waynesburg Borough

Randy H. Anderson, et ux., to Donald Brookman, et ux., Lot in Waynesburg Fair Association, $97,000.00 (4-28-21)

Nancy A. Wrick, et ux., to Kristie Kesner, Lot in Illig Addition, $74,429.49 (5-3-21)

