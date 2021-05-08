The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of May 6:
Aleppo Township
Joshua Phillips, et ux., to Consol Pennsylvania Coal CO LLC, et ux., 15.040 Acres, $270,000.00 (5-4-21)
Melvin L. Jackson, et ux., to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co LLC, et ux., 49 Acres, $270,000.00 (5-4-21)
Carmichaels Borough
Frank Starzyk by TCB, et ux., to Robert Delansky, Tax Claim, .160 Acre, $16,063.00 (5-4-21)
Ray E. Digman by TCB, et ux., to Robert Delansky, Tax Claim, .150 Acre, $15,547.00 (5-4-21)
Cumberland Township
Ruth Mucko by TCB, et ux., to Jeffrey Hathaway, II, Tax Claim, .700 Acre, $22,634.00 (5-4-21)
Dunkard Township
Dilliner DPP LLC to Rupa Engineer, Tract, $1,595,000.00 (4-29-21)
Jeremy Owens, et ux., to Pretoroti Invest LLC, 7.5 Acres, $15,400.00 (4-30-21)
Franklin Township
RSC Development LLC, et ux., to Lizza Fortuno Quintero, et ux., Lots 5-7 in Rohanna Iron & Metal Inc., $385,000.00 (5-3-21)
Clarence E. Wise by TCB, et ux., to Trakken Properties LLC, Tax Claim, .100 Acre, $726.00 (5-4-21)
Clarence E. Wise by TCB, et ux., to Trakken Properties LLC, Tax Claim, .100 Acre, $4,928.00 (5-4-21)
Clarence E. Wise by TCB, et ux., to Trakken Properties LLC, Tax Claim, .100 Acre, $726.00 (5-4-21)
Jefferson Township
Leonard Payne, et ux., to Chrystal R. Brown-McCullough, Lot 81 in Fairground Addition, $27,455.00 (4-30-21)
Ruth Grove by TCB, et ux., to Patrick G. Knight, Tax Claim, .050 Acre, $1,375.00 (5-4-21)
Ruth Grove by TCB, et ux., to Shelby N. Stilwell, Tax Claim, .130 Acre, $1,624.00 (5-4-21)
Monongahela Township
Kathryn C. Clark by TCB, et ux., to Kevin Kendralla, Tax Claim, .400 Acre, $1,222.00 (5-4-21)
Morgan Township
Morgan Township to Dustin Karkowski, Lot 74 in Teegarden Homes Plan, $2,500.00 (4-29-21)
Daniel R. Phillips, et ux., to Earl Curry, et ux., 1 Acre, $230,000.00 (5-3-21)
Christian R. McDaniel by TCB, et ux., to Bernard A. Benamati, Tax Claim, .210 Acre, $ 11,441.00 (5-4-21)
Morris Township
Mary K Sheppard Revocable Trust, et al., to Horizon Resources III LLC, 3 Tracts, O&G, $58,743.06 (4-28-21)
Devan P. Sanders, et ux., to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co LLC, et ux., 20 Acres, $340,400.00 (4-29-21)
McNay Rentals L P to Robert E. Mahan, et ux., 10 Acres, $35,000.00 (5-3-21)
Richhill Township
Clarence Edmond Doss, et al., to Lightning Creek Holdings LP, 94.25 Acres, O&G, $36,652.78 (4-28-21)
William Dee Lester to Lightning Creek Holdings LP, 94.25 Acres, O&G, $18,326.39 (4-28-21)
Mary Elizabeth Marshall to Lightning Creek Holdings LP, 94.25 Acres, O&G, $18,326.39 (4- 28-21)
James Robert Murdock to Lightning Creek Holdings LP, 94.25 Acres, O&G, $36,652.78 (4-28-21)
Springhill Township
Larry D. Griffith to Rock Creek Royalty LLC, 50 Acres, O&G, $2,600.00 (4-30-21)
Pamela K. Wolverton, et ux., to Pikewood Energy Corporation, 5 Tracts, O&G, $1,927.80 (5-3-21)
Springhill and Aleppo townships
Lonnie Leon Ensminger, et ux., to 182 Holdings LLC, 100 Acres, O&G, $90,000.00 (5-3-21)
Springhill and Freeport townships
Kimberly L. Keagler by Atty-In-Fact, et ux., to GEM Holdings LLC, et ux., 349.83625 Acres, O&G, $2,358.80 (4-29-21)
Barbara J. Keagler to GEM Holdings LLC, et ux., 349.83625 Acres, O&G, $7,076.00 (4-29-21)
David C. Keagler to GEM Holdings LLC, et ux., 349.83625 Acres, O&G, $2,358.80 (4-29-21)
Mary Louise Madigan to GEM Holdings LLC, et ux., 349.83625 Acres, O&G, $7,076.00 (4-29-21)
Patricia K. Ingram to GEM Holdings LLC, et ux., 349.83625 Acres, O&G, $7,076.00 (4-29-21)
Harry D. Keagler to GEM Holdings LLC, et ux., 349.83625 Acres, O&G, $7,076.00 (4-29-21)
James S. Keagler to GEM Holdings LLC, et ux., 349.83625 Acres, O&G, $2,358.80 (4-29-21)
Waynesburg Borough
Randy H. Anderson, et ux., to Donald Brookman, et ux., Lot in Waynesburg Fair Association, $97,000.00 (4-28-21)
Nancy A. Wrick, et ux., to Kristie Kesner, Lot in Illig Addition, $74,429.49 (5-3-21)