The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of April 29:
Aleppo Township
Daniel A. Fink, et ux., to EQM Poseidon Midstream LLC, R/W, 24.58 Acres, $95,760.00 (4-23-21)
Carmichaels Borough
Rachel E. Watson to Peter Neal Shlosky, Tract, $172,000.00 (4-27-21)
Center Township
Justin Higgins to Dakota J. Corwin, Lot, $110,000.00 (4-23-21)
Clarksville Borough
Joseph F. John, II to Daniel M. Bartolozzi, .48 Acre, $7,196.00 (4-21-21)
Cumberland Township
Donald R. Myers, Jr., to Kevin M. Bertloff, Lot 173 in Nemacolin, $1,700 (4-22-21)
Geraldine Davidson to Brandon Nuckels, et ux., Lots 12-16 in Hart Plan, $40,000.00 (4-22-21)
Franklin Township
Barbara S. Morris, et ux., to Kevin Matthew Davis, et ux., Lot 74 in Bonar Plan, $198,000.00 (4-22-21)
DVA Waynesburg PA Landlord LLC to NOVASA LLC, .88 Acre, $1,200,000.00 (4-27-21)
Springhill, Aleppo and Freeport Townships
Carol Ann Vega to Phive Starr Properties LP, 544.94 Acres, O&G, $3,500.00 (4-26-21)
Springhill and Freeport townships
Deborah A. Phillis to Phive Starr Properties LP, 421.55 Acres, O&G, $1,800.00 (4-26-21)
Washington Township
Timothy C. Torri to Jeffrey Ralph Jeffries, et ux., Lots 379-381 in Waynesburg Lakes Plan, $35,000.00 (4-26-21)
Wayne Township
Robert E. Grow, Sr., et ux., to James Michael Jordan, .120 Acre, $250.00 (4-26-21)
James R. Gilbert, et ux., to Willard J. Marshall, et ux., 5.009 Acres, $17,200.00 (4-27-21)
Waynesburg Borough
Albina Karen Olson Estate, et ux., to Christopher Michaelson, Lot in Illig Plan, $129,500.00 (4-27-21)