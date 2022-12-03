The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Nov. 24.
Aleppo Township
Ridgetop Royalties LLC to J. Charles Farmer, et ux., 2 Tracts, O&G, $2,100,000.00 (11-17-22)
Aleppo and Springhill Townships
Vera Fosnot to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, 4 Tracts, O&G, $20,702.90 (11-16-22)
Center Township
Highland Imperial Inc to Michael Sunyich, 2 Tracts, O&G, $1,821.96 (11-21-22)
Cumberland Township
John C. McGrath, et ux., to Jason J. Barber, et ux., 10.637 Acres, $340,000.00 (11-18-22)
Charles G. Smith by TCB, et ux., to Cumberland Township, Tax Claim, Lot, $500.00 (11-16-22)
Dawn Province by TCB, et ux., to Cumberland Township, Tax Claim, Lot, $500.00 (11-16-22)
Ira S. Higginbotham by TCB, et ux., to Timothy Cumberland, Tax Claim, Lot, $500.00 (11-16-22)
John Fabean by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot, $500.00 (11-16-22)
Susan Chisler by TCB, et ux., to Cumberland Township, Tax Claim, Lot, $500.00 (11-17-22)
Patricia Crow Farmer by TCB, et ux., to Cumberland Township, Tax Claim, Lot, $500.00 (11-17-22)
Tammy Lynn Higginbotham by TCB, et ux., to Cumberland Township, Tax Claim, Lot,$500.00 (11-17-22)
Earl L. Guesman by TCB, et ux., to Cumberland Township, Tax Claim, Lot, $500.00 (11-17-22)
Christopher L. Keffer by TCB, et ux., to Cumberland Township, Tax Claim, Lot, $500.00 (11-17-22)
Mary Citrone by TCB, et ux., to Redevelopment Authority of Greene County, Tax Claim, Lot, $500.00 (11-18-22)
Charles Reha, Jr., by TCB, et ux., to Redevelopment Authority of Greene County, Tax Claim, Lot, $500.00 (11-18-22)
James Lawrence Hartley by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 30, Hartley Ridge Plan, $500.0 (11-18-22)
James Lawrence Hartley by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 17, Hartley Ridge Plan, $500.0 (11-18-22)
James Lawrence Hartley by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 21, Hartley Ridge Plan, $500.0 (11-18-22)
James Lawrence Hartley by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 45, Hartley Ridge Plan, $500.0 (11-21-22)
James Lawrence Hartley by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 46, Hartley Ridge Plan, $500.0 (11-21-22)
James Lawrence Hartley by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 47, Hartley Ridge Plan, $500.0 (11-21-22)
James Lawrence Hartley by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 48, Hartley Ridge Plan, $500.0 (11-21-22)
James Lawrence Hartley by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 42, Hartley Ridge Plan, $500.0 (11-21-22)
James Lawrence Hartley by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 43, Hartley Ridge Plan, $500.0 (11-21-22)
James Lawrence Hartley by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 44, Hartley Ridge Plan, $500.0 (11-21-22)
James Lawrence Hartley by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 18, Hartley Ridge Plan, $500.0 (11-21-22)
James Lawrence Hartley by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 19, Hartley Ridge Plan, $500.0 (11-21-22)
James Lawrence Hartley by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 20, Hartley Ridge Plan, $500.0 (11-21-22)
James Lawrence Hartley by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 29, Hartley Ridge Plan, $500.0 (11-21-22)
James Lawrence Hartley by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 33, Hartley Ridge Plan, $500.0 (11-21-22)
James Lawrence Hartley by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 34, Hartley Ridge Plan, $500.0 (11-21-22)
James Lawrence Hartley by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 35, Hartley Ridge Plan, $500.0 (11-21-22)
James Lawrence Hartley by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 36, Hartley Ridge Plan, $500.0 (11-21-22)
James Lawrence Hartley by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 39, Hartley Ridge Plan, $500.0 (11-21-22)
James Lawrence Hartley by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 40, Hartley Ridge Plan, $500.0 (11-21-22)
James Lawrence Hartley by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 41, Hartley Ridge Plan, $500.0 (11-21-22)
James Lawrence Hartley by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 37, Hartley Ridge Plan, $500.0 (11-21-22)
James Lawrence Hartley by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 38, Hartley Ridge Plan, $500.0 (11-21-22)
Robert E. Shaw by TCB, et ux., to Dwayne E. Iams, et ux., Tax Claim, Lots, $500.00 (11-22-22)
Gloria Cobin by TCB, et ux., to MRG Enterprises LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 118, Nemacolin, $500.00 (11-22-22)
Brenda L. Timms, by TCB, et ux., to Lynn Corl, III, Tax Claim, Lot, $500.00 (11-22-22)
Brenda L. Timms, by TCB, et ux., to Lynn Corl, III, Tax Claim, Lot, $500.00 (11-22-22)
Newton J. Yoders, by TCB, et ux., to Lynn Corl, III, Tax Claim, Lot 2, Nemacolin, $500.00 (11-22-22)
Newton J. Yoders, by TCB, et ux., to Lynn Corl, III, Tax Claim, Lot, $500.00 (11-22-22)
Kenenth Varner by TCB, et ux., to Lynn Corl, III, Tax Claim, Lot 358, Nemacolin, $500.00 (11-22-22)
Paul H. Haught by TCB, et ux., to Lynn Corl, III, Tax Claim, Lot 305, Nemacolin, $500.00 (11-22-22)
John A. Cofchin by TCB, et ux., to Gregory Andrews, Tax Claim, Lot 94 $500.00 (11-22-22)
John A. Cofchin by TCB, et ux., to Gregory Andrews, Tax Claim, Lot 77 $500.00 (11-22-22)
John A. Cofchin by TCB, et ux., to Gregory Andrews, Tax Claim, Lot 78 $500.00 (11-22-22)
John A. Cofchin by TCB, et ux., to Gregory Andrews, Tax Claim, Lot 79 $500.00 (11-22-22)
John A. Cofchin by TCB, et ux., to Gregory Andrews, Tax Claim, Lot 80 $500.00 (11-22-22)
John A. Cofchin by TCB, et ux., to Gregory Andrews, Tax Claim, Lot 95 $500.00 (11-22-22)
Glenn Darrah by TCB, et ux., to Gregory Andrews, Tax Claim, Lot 44 $500.00 (11-22-22)
Frank Morris Baily Estate by TCB, et ux., to Gregory Andrews, Tax Claim, $500.00 (11-22-22)
Dale J. Higgs by TCB, et ux., to BP Investments & Property Management, Tax Claim, Lot 39-40, Hatfield, $500.00 (11-22-22)
Frank N. Smalich by TCB, et ux., to BP Investments & Property Management, Tax Claim, Lots, $500.00 (11-22-22)
Dunkard Township
Nova 1 Properties LLC to Dustin Rhodes, et ux., 2 Tracts, $75,000.00 (11-21-22)
Petitte Coal Co by TCB, et ux., to George Enterprises, Tax Claim, Tract, Sewickley Coal, $500.00 (11-17-22)
Evelyn Pettite by TCB, et ux., to George Enterprises, Tax Claim, Tract, Pittsburgh Coal, $500.00 (11-18-22)
Petitte Coals Inc by TCB, et ux., to George Enterprises, Tax Claim, Tract, Pittsburgh Coal, $500.00 (11-18-22)
Franklin Township
Shelly Koteras, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 167.571 Acres, O&G, $33,018.05 (11-16-22)
Iron Pennsylvania Land LLC, et ux., to William G. Nimpfer, 2 Tracts, O&G, $141,775.00 (11-16-22)
Margaretta M. Clark Estate, et ux., to Juan Pablo Del Angel Reyes, Tract, $17,000.00 (11-22-22)
Freeport Township
Jeryl D. Bornstein aka Jeryl Eichberg to The Mineral Company, et ux., 20.45 Acres, O&G, $122,700.00 (11-18-22)
Gilmore Township
Norma Lee Riley by TCB, et ux., to George Enterprises, Tax Claim, Tract, Sewickley Coal, ¼ Interest, $500.00 (11-17-22)
Greene Township
Ralph John Ross by TCB, et ux., to George Enterprises, Tax Claim, Tract, Sewickley Coal, 1/3 Interest, $500.00 (11-17-22)
William S. Brewer by TCB, et ux., to George Enterprises, Tax Claim, Tract, Sewickley Coal, $500.00 (11-17-22)
Jackson Township
Linda R. Barney to The Mineral Company, et ux., 96.5375 Acres, O&G, $2,815.68 (11-16-22)
Tiffany L. Dean to The Mineral Company, et ux., 94.875 Acres, O&G, $13,638.29 (11-16-22)
Jennifer J. Lippencott, et al., to Justin E. Bular, et ux., 40.008 Acres, $550,000.00 (11-17-22)
Jefferson Township
Diana L. McDaniel to Ethan Virgili, et ux., 19.145 Acres, $28,717.50 (11-17-22)
Joseph S. Mangione by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 64, Landing Heights Plan, ½ Interest, $500.00 (11-16-22)
Joseph S. Mangione by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 65, Landing Heights Plan, ½ Interest, $500.00 (11-16-22)
Joseph S. Mangione by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 66, Landing Heights Plan, ½ Interest, $500.00 (11-16-22)
Rose Mermelstein by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 71, Landing Heights, $500.00 (11-16-22)
John Howard Pontiac GMC by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 11, Delancy Heights, $500.00 (11-16-22)
John Howard Pontiac GMC by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 10, Delancy Heights, $500.00 (11-16-22)
Iona Riggs Carson Estate by TCB, et ux., to George Enterprises, Tax Claim, Tract, Sewickley Coal, $500.00 (11-18-22)
Monongahela Township
Helen C. Hounchell by TCB, et ux., to George Enterprises, Tax Claim, Tract, Sewickley Coal, $5,000.00 (11-17-22)
Doug E. Malone by TCB, et ux., to Paul Woods, Sr., Tax Claim, Lot, $500.00 (11-22-22)
Doug E. Malone by TCB, et ux., to Paul Woods, Sr., Tax Claim, Lot, $500.00 (11-22-22)
Kevin K. Daniel by TCB, et ux., to Angela McCourt, et ux., Tax Claim, Lot, $500.00 (11-22-22)
Morgan Township
Billy Joe Pellegrini by POA, et al., to BAP Industries LLC, 2 Tracts, $130,000.00 (11-17-22)
Morris Township
Jessica R. Anderson to The Mineral Company, et ux., 110.19 Acres, O&G, $32,497.02 (11-16-22)
Perry Township
Donna R. Gamble aka Donna Renee Gamble, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 5 Acres, O&G, $5,000.00 (11-16-22)
William L. Pack to VES Land LLC, 72 Acres, O&G, $14,400.00 (11-17-22)
David Harris to Benjamin Ankrom, Lots 5-9, Block A, Martins Second Addition, $165,000.00 (11-17-22)
Richhill Township
Matthew P. Rhome to EQT Production Company, 1.35 Acres, O&G, $1,000.00 (11-18-22)
Springhill Township
Donna Lynn Love to The Mineral Company, et ux., 214.80 Acres, O&G, $3,992.63 (11-16-22)
Randall G. Kimble to The Mineral Company, et ux., 13.10625 Acres, O&G, $10,921.87 (11-16-22)
R. William Trussell A/K/A Bill Trussel to The Mineral Company, et ux., 2 Tracts, O&G, $11,500.44 (11-16-22)
Debra D. Crews to The Mineral Company, et ux., 47.2060 Acres, O&G, $5,409.02 (11-16-22)
Erwin Neal Veteto, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 3 Tracts, O&G, $3,992.63 (11-18-22)
Vicky Maggard to EQT Production Company, 25 Acres, O&G, $2,199.08 (11-18-22)
Wayne Township
CNXL Land LLC to Mary Josephine Blake, .39 Acre, $15,000.00 (11-17-22)
Waynesburg Borough
Drew A. Johnson, et ux., to Andrew Franko, Lot, $100,700.00 (11-17-22)
Crystal Rush, et ux., to James R. Gilbert, et ux., Lot, $22,000.00 (11-22-22)
