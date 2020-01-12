Greene County deed transfers
The following property transfers were recorded the week of Dec. 26 in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds:

Cumberland Township

J&T Red Star LLC to Richard Jackowski, Lot 417 in Nemacolin, $13,000.00 (12-20-19)

Franklin Township

David C. Policz, et al., to David C. Policz, et al., Additional Realty Transfer Tax, $1,898.83 (12-20-19)

William G. Seymour, et ux., to ARGAA14PCK001 LLC, Lot, $1,008,230.00 (12-20-19)

Jefferson Township

Redevelopment Authority of Greene County to Patrick G. Knight, Lots 3-4 in Delancy Heights Plan, $4,500.00 (12-26-19)

Monongahela Township

DJ Realty Holdings LLC to Greene Treatment Partners LLC, 2 Tracts, $1,000,000.00 (12-26-19)

Morris Township

A Cooper Thomas, et al., to Leatherwood LLC, R/W, $116,379.68 (12-20-19)

Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co., to A T Cooper Family LLP, 2 Tracts, $38,124.34 (12-20-19)

Perry Township

Catherine J. Mangan Estate, et al., to Charles E. Powers, et ux., .474 Acre, $20,000.00 (12-23- 19)

Richhill Township

Phyllis Ann Bayha, et al., to LPR Energy LLC, 105 Acres, O&G, $99,750.00 (12-23-19)

Phyllis Ann Bayha, et al., to LPR Energy LLC, 105 Acres, O&G, $33,250.00 (12-23-19)

Washington Township

Wiley R. Phillips, et ux., to JJK Mineral Company II LLC, 236.173125 Acres, O&G, $1,240.00 (12-20-19)

Anne E. Vehere to JJK Mineral Company II LLC, 236.173125 Acres, O&G, $4,632.00 (12-20- 19)

Waynesburg Borough

Pamela S. Blaker, et al., to Joshua A. Patton, Lot, $87,500.00 (12-20-19)

Wayne Township

Keener Oil & Gas LLP to Todd M. Ely, 3 Tracts, $56,000.00 (12-26-19)

