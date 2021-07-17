Greene County deed transfers

 

The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of July 8.

Center Township

Luke J. Kiger, et ux., to Owen Main, 6.747 Acres, $155,000.00 (7-1-21)

Steven T. Ashcraft, et ux., to Lucas J. Kiger, et ux., 1.919 Acres, $330,000.00 (7-1-21)

Brenda Kramer, et ux., to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co. LLC, et ux., 17.041 Acres, $622,000.00 (7-6-21)

Cumberland Township

Brendan James Ebernez, et ux., to William J. Budner, et ux., 2 Tracts, $185,000.00 (6-30-21)

Michael Lewis, et ux., to Richard A. Blaker, et ux., Lot 14 in Fairdale Plan, $15,000.00 (6-30-21)

Bobbie J. Durbin aka Bobbie J. Ganeletto, et ux., to Cory Wotring, et ux., Lot 156 in Nemacolin, $18,000.00 (7-2-21)

Franklin Township

Rolling Meadows Care Inc to 107 Curry Road LLC, Lot, $6,655,000.00 (7-2-21)

Jefferson Township

Gerald R. Logston, III, et ux., to Gerald R. Logston, III, Tract, $51,570.00 (6-30-21)

Morris Township

Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co. LLC, et ux., to Brenda Kramer, et ux., 10 Acres, $100,867.10 (7-6-21)

Perry Township

Debra A. Wright to Anthony Pecjak, 2 Tracts, $145,000.00 (6-30-21)

Wayne Township

Jerry E. Wood, Jr., to Scott Hackenburg, et ux., 10.316 Acres, $65,000.00 (6-30-21)

Verna J. Presley to Claudio Commercial Realty LLC, 2 Tracts, $250,000.00 (7-2-21)

