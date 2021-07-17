The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of July 8.
Center Township
Luke J. Kiger, et ux., to Owen Main, 6.747 Acres, $155,000.00 (7-1-21)
Steven T. Ashcraft, et ux., to Lucas J. Kiger, et ux., 1.919 Acres, $330,000.00 (7-1-21)
Brenda Kramer, et ux., to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co. LLC, et ux., 17.041 Acres, $622,000.00 (7-6-21)
Cumberland Township
Brendan James Ebernez, et ux., to William J. Budner, et ux., 2 Tracts, $185,000.00 (6-30-21)
Michael Lewis, et ux., to Richard A. Blaker, et ux., Lot 14 in Fairdale Plan, $15,000.00 (6-30-21)
Bobbie J. Durbin aka Bobbie J. Ganeletto, et ux., to Cory Wotring, et ux., Lot 156 in Nemacolin, $18,000.00 (7-2-21)
Franklin Township
Rolling Meadows Care Inc to 107 Curry Road LLC, Lot, $6,655,000.00 (7-2-21)
Jefferson Township
Gerald R. Logston, III, et ux., to Gerald R. Logston, III, Tract, $51,570.00 (6-30-21)
Morris Township
Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co. LLC, et ux., to Brenda Kramer, et ux., 10 Acres, $100,867.10 (7-6-21)
Perry Township
Debra A. Wright to Anthony Pecjak, 2 Tracts, $145,000.00 (6-30-21)
Wayne Township
Jerry E. Wood, Jr., to Scott Hackenburg, et ux., 10.316 Acres, $65,000.00 (6-30-21)
Verna J. Presley to Claudio Commercial Realty LLC, 2 Tracts, $250,000.00 (7-2-21)