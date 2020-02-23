The following property transfers were recorded the week of Feb. 6 in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds:
Aleppo Township
Kenneth L. Wink to MMA Mineral Group LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $8,672.00 (2-5-20)
Cumberland Township
Robin L. Conklin to Scott A. Pecjak, Lot 202 in Crucible, $1,000.00 (1-31-20) Nickolei Scott Folan by TCB, et al., to Shawn Daniels, .060 Acre, $2,123.94 (2-3-20)
Franklin Township
C. Michael Irvin, et al., to Alexander E. Sielski, Lot, $129,900.00 (2-5-20)
Donald R. Shultz Estate, et al., to William A. McNeely, et ux., 2 Tracts, $75,000.00 (2-6-20)
Gilmore Township
Josephine Randolph, et ux., to Elkhorn Minerals II LLC, 75 Acres, O&G, Minerals, $21,250.00 (1-31-20)
Mary Jo O’Connor, et al., to Elkhorn Minerals II LLC, 75 Acres, O&G, Minerals, $31,875.00 (1-31-20)
Jefferson Township
George W. Brown by TCB, et al., to Rice Drilling B LLC, 1 Acre, $853.08 (2-3-20)
Monongahela Township
Edward J. Kendralla Revocable Living Trust, et al., to Harold D. Wright, et ux., .405 Acre, $49,500.00 (2-3-20)
Morgan Township
Teagarden Homes Authority by TCB, et al., to Rice Drilling B LLC, .900 Acre, $581.89 (2-3-20)
Teagarden Homes Authority by TCB, et al., to Rice Drilling B LLC, .060 Acre, $525.41 (2-3-20)
Richhill Township
Swepi LP to Thundercloud Ridge LLC, 30.8 Acres, O&G, $78,540.00 (1-31-20)
Leroy A. Marriner to Robert E. Gandley, et al., 84 1⁄4 Acres, Undivided 19/21 Interest, $105,000.00 (2-6-20)
Waynesburg Borough
New Leaf Property Development LLC to Baily Brothers LLC, Lot, $121,268.00 (1-31-20)