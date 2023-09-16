The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Sept. 7.
Center Township
Ryan A. Crouse, et ux., to Randy Carl Strawn, et ux., 2 Tracts, $90,000.00 (9-5-23)
Cumberland Township
Stanley J. Wahula to Allen Sherwood, et ux., 2 Tracts, $140,000.00 (9-1-23)
Dunkard Township
Ralph A. Keener, et ux., to Janale Henderson, et ux., Lot 33, Bobtown, $55,000.00 (9-1-23)
Franklin Township
Kinsey A. Kiger to EQT Production Company, 10 Acres, O&G, $1,190.48 (8-30-23)
Shirley Shahan to EQT Production Company, 10 Acres, O&G, $1,190.48 (8-30-23)
Alaina M. Zyra aka Alaina M. Camps, et ux., to Sarah E. Bupp, Lot 128, Bonar Plan, $125,000.00 (9-1-23)
Stacy Bernarduci to The Mineral Company, et ux., 167.571 Acres, O&G, $22,188.14 (9-5-23)
Gilmore and Jackson Townships
Oscar Ray Main, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 218.40 Acres, O&G, $6,055.15 (8-30-23)
Linda Lou Main to EQT Production Company, 218.40 Acres, O&G, $6,055.15 (9-5-23)
Jackson Township
Linda L. Rinker to The Mineral Company, et ux., 47.92 Acres, O&G, $6,240.03 (9-5-23)
Jefferson Borough
Eunice M. Lutz Revocable Living Trust, et al., to Ann M. Clark, 2 Lots, $139,000.00 (9-1-23)
Morris Township
Sharon D. Anderson to Aileen Smith, 3 Lots, $71,000.00 (8-30-23)
Cheryl J. Holguin to EQT Production Company, 94.925 Acres, O&G, $1,318.40 (8-30-23)
James L. Miller, et ux., to CNX Gas Company LLC, 182.59 Acres, O&G, $6,260.22 (9-1-23)
Thom K. Griehm, et ux., to MBH Resources LLC, 94 Acres, O&G, $3,500.00 (9-1-23)
Richhill Township
RAS Investments LLC to EQT Production Company, 161.452 Acres, O&G, $59,143.00 (9-5-23)
Springhill Township
Vicki L. Wood, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 83.51 Acres, O&G, $13,570.42 (8-30-23)
Aaron Dean Litman, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 83.51 Acres, O&G, $13,570.42 (9-5-23)
William L. Litman, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 83.51 Acres, O&G, $13,570.42 (9-5-23)
Klova A. Morris to EQT Production Company, 83.51 Acres, O&G, $13,570.42 (9-5-23)
Whiteley Township
Fern P. Cline Estate, et al., to John D. Mesogitis, Tract, $52,000.00 (9-5-23)
Washington Township
Barnhart Properties LLC, et al., to Vasko Properties LLC, 3 Tracts, $900,000.00 (9-1-23)
Wayne Township
Margaret V. Lutes to EQT Production Company, 2 Tracts, O&G, $2,352.82 (8-30-23)
Manuel Kuhn to EQT Production Company, 2 Tracts, O&G, $830.66 (8-30-23)
George L. Phillips to EQT Production Company, 14.35625 Acres, O&G, $1,126.31 (8-30-23)
Stanley Roscoe Burnfield, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 174.108 Acres, O&G, $18,133.08 (9-1-23)
Thomas M. Polen, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 45.59 Acres, O&G, $2,352.82 (9-5-23)
Waynesburg Borough
Scott B. Roberts, et ux., to S&T Roberts Properties LLC, Lot, $214,620.00 (8-30-23)
