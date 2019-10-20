The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Oct. 10:
Aleppo Township
Rhonda Crawford to Larry Gorby, et ux., 2 Tracts, $15,000.00 (10-4-19)
Clarksville Borough
Mary G. Speicher, et al., to Courtney Loy, 2 Lots, $44,422.00 (10-9-19)
Cumberland Township
J&T Red Star LLC to Alfalfa Properties LLC, Lot 220 in Nemacolin, $15,000.00 (10-7-19)
James Henrish, et ux., to Jordan Burless, et ux., .746 Acres, $35,000.00 (10-10-19)
Jackson Township
Connie H. Jarvis, et ux., to Three Rivers Royalty, 49 Acres, O&G, $11,517.23 (10-7-19)
Jefferson Township
Linda S. Coen to Linda S. Coen, et ux., .358 Acres, $33,978.00 (10-7-19)
Lynn M. Crayne, et al., to Charles A. Dean, et ux., 15.095 Acres, $30,000.00 (10-10-19)
Morris and Washington Townships
Ruth Ann Medenciy to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co LLC, et al., 10.175 Acres, $240,000.00 (10-8-19)
Perry Township
Randy L. McCoy, et ux., to Cassandra Tennant, Lot, $159,500.00 (10-4-19)
182 Holdings LLC to Heet Holding Company, 3.805 Acres, O&G, $6,000.00 (10-10-19)
Rices Landing Borough
Hewitt Presbyterian Church, et al., to Ryan Edwards, et ux., Lot, $75,000.00 (10-7-19)
Richhill Township
Mark E. Day, et ux., to LPR Energy LLC, 23.06 Acres, O&G, $140,000.00 (10-9-19)
Springhill Township
Linda G. Dorman Living Trust, et al., to Mingo Creek Minerals LLC, 100.671 Acres, O&G,
$15,622.50 (10-8-19)
Washington Township
Alfred B. Cole, et al., to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co LLC, et al., 5 Tracts, $500,000.00 (10-8-19)
Mary D. Sawdy, et al., to JJK Mineral Company II LLC, 236.173125 Acres, O&G, $9,840.00 (10-9-19)
Lydia D. Hunter, et ux., to JJK Mineral Company II LLC, 236.173125 Acres, O&G, $9,840.00 (10-9-19)
Daniel J. Markle, et al., to JJK Mineral Company II LLC, 236.173125 Acres, O&G, $9,840.00 (10-9-19)
Elaine M. Rhodes to JJK Mineral Company II LLC, 236.173125 Acres, O&G, $29,522.00 (10-
9-19)
Cecilia Bay Otto to JJK Mineral Company II LLC, 236.173125 Acres, O&G, $14,750.00 (10-10-19)
Charles A. Bay, Jr. to JJK Mineral Company II LLC, 236.173125 Acres, O&G, $14,750.00 (10-10-19)
Whiteley Township
Harold L. Eisiminger Estate, et al., to Phillip M. Judy, et ux., 2 Tracts, $530,000.00 (10-7-19)