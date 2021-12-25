The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Dec. 9.
Aleppo Township
R&J Lumber Company, et ux., to Dirk R. Tedrow, et al., 2 Tracts, $252,500.00 (12-1-21)
Joshua W. Garner, et ux., to James Tyler Stepp, 176 Acres, $160,000.00 (12-6-21)
Aleppo, Springhill and Freeport townships
Barbara Follett to Phive Starr Properties LP, Tracts, O&G, $14,800.00 (12-2-21)
Dunkard Township
Eric L. Nine, et ux., to Kristen N. Mason, 1 ¼ Acres, $215,000.00 (12-3-21)
Franklin Township
Harry Bozick Revocable Trust, et al., to Michael W. Eddy, et ux., 1.454 Acres, $160,000.00 (12-2-21)
Amanda G. Johnson By TCB, et ux., to Heather Gilbert, Tax Claim, .780 Acre, $7,771.84 (12-7-21)
Freeport Township
L. Joyce Rosecrans aka Linda Joyce Rosecrans to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, 79.8 Acres, O&G, $12,191.66 (12-6-21)
Kendra L. Behner to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, 79.8 Acres, O&G, $12,191.66 (12-6-21)
Sharon S. Boss to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, 79.8 Acres, O&G, $12,191.66 (12-6-21)
Jeanette Renner by TCB, et ux., to George Enterprises Inc., Tax Claim, 7.180 Acres, Coal, $2,250.00 (12-7-21)
Jeanette Renner by TCB, et ux., to George Enterprises Inc., Tax Claim, 7.180 Acres, Coal, $2,000.00 (12-7-21)
Jeanette Renner by TCB, et ux., to George Enterprises Inc., Tax Claim, 28.720 Acres, Coal, $2,200.00 (12-7-21)
Gilmore Township
Suzanne Taylor to Foss Minerals LLC, et al., 62 Acres, O&G, $3,378.21 (12-3-21)
Jackson and Richhill townships
Gerald L. Jones, et ux., to Lightening Creek Holdings LP, Tracts, O&G, $170,040.00 (12-3-21)
Jefferson Borough
Flora Vrabel aka Flo Willison, et ux., to Bryan Ziots, et ux., .280 Acre, $94,900.00 (12-1-21)
Morgan Township
Thomas E. Goughenour, et ux., to Gabriel P. Ofca, et al., Lot 427 in Mather, $215,000.00 (12-1-21)
Morris Township
Lisa Poll to MBH Resources LLC, 94 Acres, O&G, $200.00 (12-6-21)
Jeffrey Downes to MBH Resources LLC, 94 Acres, O&G, $500.00 (12-6-21)
Perry Township
Charles A. Lemley, et al., to Shannon Run Farms LLC, 6 Tracts, $449,065.00 (12-3-21)
Glenn M. Dusenberry Estate aka Glenn Milton Dusenberry Estate, et ux., to John R. Adams, et ux., 3 Tracts, $200,000.00 (12-7-21)
Theresa Rioli by TCB, et ux., to George Enterprises Inc., Tax Claim, 18.250 Acres, Coal, $540.11 (12-7-21)
William Glenn Headlee by TCB, et ux., to George Enterprises Inc., Tax Claim, 10.300 Acres, Coal, $427.94 (12-7-21)
Rices Landing Borough
Rices Landing Borough, et ux., to Daniel R. Venen, et ux., Lots 49-56 in Behling Plan, $750.00 (12-2-21)
Ira L. Odgen by TCB, et ux., to Heather Gilbert, Tax Claim, .280 Acre, $4,188.25 (12-7-21)
Springhill and Freeport townships
GEM Holdings LLC to Cardinal Land Company LLC, et ux., 8 Tracts, P&G, $144,853.72 (12-7-21)
Washington Township
John C. McNay, et ux., to Richard Presock, et ux., .610 Acre, $149,900.00 (12-6-21)
Sabrina E. Ellis by TCB, et ux., to George Enterprises Inc., et ux., Tax Claim, 92.450 Acres, $14,854.72 (12-7-21)
Wayne Township
Scott Staggers, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 60.21 Acres, $165,220.00 (12-2-21)
Dewey W. Renner to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 48.88 Acres, $24,800.00 (12-2-21)
David E. Boyles to Justin Johnson, et ux., Tract, $110,000.00 (12-7-21)
Jeanette Renner by TCB, et ux., to George Enterprises Inc., Tax Claim, 31.30 Acres, Coal, $875.00 (12-7-21
Waynesburg Borough
James M. Ely to Linda M. Cathers, Lot, $172,000.00 (12-1-21)
Whiteley Township
Christopher C. Shoffner by TCB, et ux., to George Enterprises Inc., Tax Claim, 14.940 Acres, $1,119.24 (12-7-21)