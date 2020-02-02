The following property transfers were recorded the week of Jan. 16 in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds:
Aleppo Township
Wade Blackmon to Pikewood Energy Corporation, Tracts, O&G, $1,500.00 (1-10-20)
Tammy Marie Enochs to Bluejay Acquisition Partners LP, 19.38 Acres, O&G, $610.00 (1-10- 20)
Kristy Lynn Roberts to Bluejay Acquisition Partners LP, 19.38 Acres, O&G, $610.00 (1-10-20)
Cumberland Township
Ashley M. Phillips, et al., to Dennis C. Sebulsky, et ux., 2 Tracts, $140,000.00 (1-14-20)
Andrew Menhart by TCB,et al., to Robert Delansky, .100 Acre, $2,530.52 (1-16-20)
Dunkard Township
Karen L. Stevenson to Matthew Kinkus, 2 Tracts, $103,900.00 (1-15-20)
Franklin Township
Lee M. Byran, et ux., to John D. Sollon, Jr., et ux., 2 Tracts, $160,000.00 (1-14-20)
Disabled American Vets GR CO Chapter 123, et al., to Garet Venie Bennett, 2 Tracts, $20,000.00 (1-16-20)
Franklin and Whiteley Townships
Birdie Associates LP to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, et al., 194.5 Acres, O&G, $1,067,916.60 (1-13-20)
Freeport Township
Alease Goe to Keystone Buckeye Energy Holdings LLC, et al., 65.40 Acres, O&G, $4,000.00 (1-16-20)
Lee Ann Gump to Keystone Buckeye Energy Holdings LLC, et al., 65.40 Acres, O&G, $4,000.00 (1-16-20)
Jackson Township
Jodi L. Gilbert to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, 17 Acres, O&G, $95,000.00 (1-13-20)
Jefferson Township
Cameron R. Broadwater, et ux., to Travis L. Moore, et ux., Lot, $145,000.00 (1-16-20)
Amy Jordan by TCB, et al., to Wayne J. Capozza, .090 Acre, $940.11 (1-16-20)
Mary Palone by TCB, et al., to Jason D. Phillips, et ux., .110 Acre, $512.45 (1-16-20)
Morgan Township
Charles A. Filbey to Charles A. Filbey, et ux., Lot 433 in Mather, $39,893.00 (1-13-20)
William A. Davis by TCB, et al., to Jessica Celaschi, 14.730 Acres, $5,353.83 (1-16-20)
Rices Landing Borough
Richard F. Hovanec, et ux., to John W. Hardin, Sr., 1.5 Acres, $5,000.00 (1-13-20)
Richhill Township
Michael Eugene Morris, et ux., to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, 245.37 Acres, O&G, $36,890.62 (1-13-20)
Waynesburg Borough
Ferdinand A. Dolfi, Jr., et ux., to Christian Randolph, Lot, $71,500.00 (1-14-20)
Jeffrey S. Smith, et ux., to Michael Herrington, Lot, $5,000.00 (1-15-20)
Cody L. Black to Carin L. Camp, 2 Lots, $69,900.00 (1-16-20)
Whiteley Township
Gregory A. Klements,, et al., to DEL-SKY, 22.530 Acres, $22,000.00 (1-16-20)