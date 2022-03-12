Greene County deed transfers

 

The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of March 3.

Dunkard Township

Carol P. Roebuck, et al., to Kennley Properties LLC, Lots 170-171 in New Works Plan, $75,000.00 (2-23-22)

George Z. Barber, III, et ux., to Kenneth P. Adams, Tract, $92,500.00 (3-1-22)

Franklin Township

Khiem N. Truong to Amanda D. Wise, et ux., Lot, $220,000.00 (2-24-22)

Susan L. Shriver to Kathryn E. Keller, 3.16 Acres, $195,000.00 (2-24-22)

Jefferson Township

Nicholas Munk, et ux., to Mary E. Stambaugh, et ux., Lots 415-417 Clyde Land Company No 2, Brian D. Cargill, et al., to Auston Howard, Tract, $70,000.00 (3-1-22)

Monongahela Township

Katherine A. McDowell to Thomas Keener, Tract, $36,128.40 (2-24-22)

Morris Township

Stanley S. Myers, II, et ux., to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co LLC, et ux., 11.754 Acres, $55,000.00 (3-1-22)

Perry Township

Richard A. Smith, et ux., to Mt. Morris SDH Real Estate LLC, Tracts, $1,935,000.00 (3-1-22)

Rices Landing Borough

Mark W. King, et ux., to Ryan A. Edwards, et ux., Lot, $30,000.00 (2-24-22)

Andrea S. Henneman aka Andrea C. Nestor, to Barry A. Adamson, et ux., Lots 323-326 in Bayard Plan, $177,500.00 (2-28-22)

Richhill Township

Michael Brady, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 14.510 Acres, O&G, $70,736.25 (2-28-22)

Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co LLC, et ux., to William P. Pulkownik, et ux., 14.7 Acres, $75,602.40 (3-1-22)

Springhill Township

Donald Eugene Flaherty, Jr., to Floss Minerals LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $7,277.66 (2-25-22)

Stephanie L. Kappel, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $7,277.66 (2-25-22)

Waynesburg Borough

Sylvia J. Fordyce to Donna F. Ratulowski, Lots 32-33 in J W Iams Plan, $89,900.00 (3-1-22)

