The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of March 3.
Dunkard Township
Carol P. Roebuck, et al., to Kennley Properties LLC, Lots 170-171 in New Works Plan, $75,000.00 (2-23-22)
George Z. Barber, III, et ux., to Kenneth P. Adams, Tract, $92,500.00 (3-1-22)
Franklin Township
Khiem N. Truong to Amanda D. Wise, et ux., Lot, $220,000.00 (2-24-22)
Susan L. Shriver to Kathryn E. Keller, 3.16 Acres, $195,000.00 (2-24-22)
Jefferson Township
Nicholas Munk, et ux., to Mary E. Stambaugh, et ux., Lots 415-417 Clyde Land Company No 2, Brian D. Cargill, et al., to Auston Howard, Tract, $70,000.00 (3-1-22)
Monongahela Township
Katherine A. McDowell to Thomas Keener, Tract, $36,128.40 (2-24-22)
Morris Township
Stanley S. Myers, II, et ux., to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co LLC, et ux., 11.754 Acres, $55,000.00 (3-1-22)
Perry Township
Richard A. Smith, et ux., to Mt. Morris SDH Real Estate LLC, Tracts, $1,935,000.00 (3-1-22)
Rices Landing Borough
Mark W. King, et ux., to Ryan A. Edwards, et ux., Lot, $30,000.00 (2-24-22)
Andrea S. Henneman aka Andrea C. Nestor, to Barry A. Adamson, et ux., Lots 323-326 in Bayard Plan, $177,500.00 (2-28-22)
Richhill Township
Michael Brady, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 14.510 Acres, O&G, $70,736.25 (2-28-22)
Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co LLC, et ux., to William P. Pulkownik, et ux., 14.7 Acres, $75,602.40 (3-1-22)
Springhill Township
Donald Eugene Flaherty, Jr., to Floss Minerals LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $7,277.66 (2-25-22)
Stephanie L. Kappel, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $7,277.66 (2-25-22)
Waynesburg Borough
Sylvia J. Fordyce to Donna F. Ratulowski, Lots 32-33 in J W Iams Plan, $89,900.00 (3-1-22)