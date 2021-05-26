The Greene County Career and Technical Center is one of 27 schools across the country to receive, through the Rachael Ray Foundation, a $5,000 ProStart Grow Grant, which will be used to purchase Mercer knife kits for the culinary students.
The school’s culinary arts instructor, Dan Wagner, said he had applied for the grant a couple months ago.
“I was dying to get the kids their own personal knife kits,” he said. “Wherever you go, chefs take great pride in their knife kits. Now, my students will be able to take ownership of the knife kit for the three years they’re in the program.”
Wagner said he’ll likely have the knife sets ready to go when school begins in the fall.
ProStart is a culinary and hospitality educational program offered in 1,700 schools across the nation through the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation.
In a statement provided with a news release from the NRAEF, Rachael Ray said, “ProStart educators and students have persevered through this difficult year and are continuing to pursue their passions for restaurants and foodservice against all odds. The Rachael Ray Foundation is proud to support their dreams to become future chefs and restaurateurs and provide them with the resources they need to be successful in their classrooms.”