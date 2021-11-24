The Blue Knights Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club Chapter 16 recently presented a check for $1,000 to Greene County Children & Youth Services Foster Parent Program for its annual children’s Christmas Party. The donation was part of the proceeds from the 18th Annual Blue Ride that was held earlier this year. The ride was a joint effort between the Blue Knights and Washington Lodge No. 164 Free and Accepted Masons. Pictured, from left, are Fran Suppok, Chapter 16 secretary; Dave Richards, ride chairman; Betsy McClure; Mike Holloway; Sam Silbaugh; Mark Starostanko, and Rodney Bush, vice president Chapter 16.
