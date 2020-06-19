The Greene County Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Fund Committee has announced the winners of its 2020 scholarships.
Waynesburg Central High School graduate Cameron Bryn Patton was awarded the 30th Annual Educational Fund Scholarship. She is the daughter of Michelle and Randy Patton of Waynesburg.
Patton plans to pursue a degree in business and finance at Penn State University.
The $2,000 scholarship is presented each year to a Greene County senior who plans to attend a college, university or trade school and is awarded based on a minimum grade point average and an essay, according to a Greene County Chamber of Commerce news release.
A panel of twelve judges participated in a blind judging of essays, which answered the question “How do you plan to use your education to make a difference in your life and your community?”
In addition to the scholarship, Patton will also receive a laptop courtesy of John Frownfelter, owner of PCsquared to use during her college career, the release said.
There were 25 applicants from all over the county who applied for the scholarship, the release said.
Carrie Ricco, a second grade teacher at Jefferson-Morgan Elementary, was awarded The Dr. Nancy I. Davis Memorial Scholarship for Educational Support.
The goal of the scholarship is to help fund additional projects and needs of their classroom outside the scope of their annual budget, the release said.
Ricco's project will add four Osmo kits and two coding kits into her second grade classrooms. The Osmo kits have limitless uses and will be used in conjunction with iPads that are already in the classroom, the release said.
The scholarship is presented in honor of Dr. Nancy I. Davis of Green County, a lifelong educator and leader in local education, the release said.
Jefferson-Morgan graduate Carrington Teasdale, of Rices Landing, will be presented with The Dr. Nancy I. Davis Memorial Leadership Scholarship.
Carrington plans to pursue a degree in nursing at West Virginia University.
The scholarship was established to honor the memory of Dr. Nancy I. Davis who was an educator and advocate for education.
The winners will be presented with their scholarships at the General Membership Networking Luncheon of the Chamber of Commerce set for May 22 at Waynesburg University’s Benedum Dining Hall.
The public is welcome to attend the event. To make a reservation, call 724-627-5926.
The cost to attend the luncheon is $15 per person.