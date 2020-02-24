Greene County Chamber of Commerce recently hosted a grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony for Therapeutic Healing Services Mind and Body Wellness. From left are Melody Longstreth, director Greene County Chamber of Commerce; Blair Zimmerman, Greene County commissioner; Mike Belding, chair, Greene County commissioners; Keith Reider, psychologist; Corby Caffrey-Dobosh, MS, LPC, NCC; Nicholas Orlando, LPC; Christa Turner, certified yoga instructor; Reiki practitioner and reflexogolist; Amy Hopkins, staff of State Rep. Pam Snyder; Eric Cowden, staff of State Senator Camera Bartolotta; and Brian Tanner, mayor of Waynesburg.
