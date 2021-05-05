20210505_com_FoodBankDonationLoriandCandace.jpg

Greene County Association of School Retirees recently donated $1,585 through the generosity of our members to our local food bank. Pictured, from left, is Lori Greene, GCASR president; with Candace Webster, executive director of Corner Cupboard Food Bank.

