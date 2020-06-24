The Greene County Association of School Retirees has awarded $1,000 scholarships to four recent graduates.
For the fourth consecutive year, the scholarships were offered to one graduating senior from each of Greene County’s high schools plus Greene County Career and Technology Center.
The winner are West Greene graduate Hunter Guthrie, Jefferson-Morgan graduate Abigail Ozohonish, Carmichaels graduate Abigail Fordyce and Central Greene graduate Peyton Foringer.
The successful applicant must be accepted and plan to further their education at a college or technical school. Applicants for the scholarship completed an application and a written essay. Sandra Whetsell is the chair of the scholarship committee. She along with the scholarship committee members read the applications and essays evaluating them based on a rubric.
The Greene County Association of School Retirees is a local chapter of Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees with 280 local members that includes retired teachers, administrators, secretaries, aides, custodians, and cafeteria workers.
Guthrie is the son of Heather and Chad Guthrie of Graysville. He was president of National Honors Society, president of Calculus Club, president of Engineering Club, and Peer Court member. He serves as the pianist at St. George’s Anglican Church. He plans to attend Bucknell University and major in electrical engineering.
Ozohonish is the daughter of James and Tracy Ozohonish of Clarksville. She is scheduled to attend Waynesburg University to obtain a bachelor’s of science degree in nursing. She was president of the Jefferson Morgan Graduating Class of 2020, president of the National Honors Society, vice president of Leo Club, co-captain of Waynesburg Central Varsity Rifle Team, member of SADD and a member of Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Fordyce is the daughter of Cliff and Tammy Fordyce of Carmichaels. She played varsity volleyball and softball, was a member of NHS, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Student Council, SADD and the Carmichaels Leo Club. She plans to attend Saint Francis University to earn a doctorate in physical therapy through their freshman guarantee program. She will also be playing for the Red Flash volleyball team.
Foringer is the daughter of Brad and Jennifer Foringer of Waynesburg. She was a member of National Honors society, Alpha-Beta club, Varsity club, Prom committee, varsity volleyball and club volleyball. She plans to attend West Virginia University and major in nursing.