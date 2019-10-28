Greene County Composite Squadron 606, Civil Air Patrol, U.S. Air Force Auxiliary, installed a new squadron commander Oct. 21.
First Lt. Shane Hixenbaugh took command of the Squadron from Maj. Ciara Williams.
The ceremony was attended by Civil Air Patrol, U.S. Air Force Auxiliary, Pennsylvania Wing Command Col. Kevin Berry, Group One Commander Maj. Earl Gardner, Group One Safety Officer Capt. Cindy Gironda, Group One Emergency Services Officer Capt. Eric Gironda, Group One Cadet Programs and Supply Officer Maj. Tim Steiner, Members of Squadron 601, Washington County PA, Members of Squadron 606, Greene County, PA, a Representative of the County of Greene Sheriff’s Department, and several family, friends and supporters of Civil Air Patrol.