The Greene County Chamber of Commerce is inviting local businesswomen to an upcoming Women in Business luncheon celebrating administrative professionals day on April 26 in the First Baptist Church fellowship hall from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Vocalist Holly Jones will provide entertainment with a musical tribute featuring songs themed for the event. Guests will enjoy a chocolate fountain with fresh fruit followed by a served, sit-down lunch of vegetable lasagna, garden salad, rolls, beverage and dessert. The event will also feature a basket raffle and a door prize.
Businesses are encouraged to recognize their staff members with an Outstanding Staff Award, and those individuals will receive special recognition, a certificate for their desk and a special treat.
The Women in Business program, offered by the Greene County Chamber of Commerce, hosts events each year to encourage aspiring and successful professionals and entrepreneurs in various fields to meet, learn and inspire each other. The goal is to empower, inspire and improve women’s lives by providing the tools, knowledge and network to help women expand their leadership potential.
The public is invited to attend. Registration is $25 per person for anyone from a chamber member business and $35 for non-members. To honor an individual with an Outstanding Staff Award, there is an additional fee of $10 per honoree. Reservations are required by April 21 by calling the Chamber of Commerce office at 724-627-5926 or by emailing info@greenechamber.org. Seating is limited to the first 75 reservations.
