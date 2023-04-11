Greene County chamber to host breakfast for women

 

The Greene County Chamber of Commerce is inviting local businesswomen to an upcoming Women in Business luncheon celebrating administrative professionals day on April 26 in the First Baptist Church fellowship hall from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Vocalist Holly Jones will provide entertainment with a musical tribute featuring songs themed for the event. Guests will enjoy a chocolate fountain with fresh fruit followed by a served, sit-down lunch of vegetable lasagna, garden salad, rolls, beverage and dessert. The event will also feature a basket raffle and a door prize.

