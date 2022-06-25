Marlene Flowers wasn’t looking for attention. She was just trying to get in shape.
Almost overnight, the 65-year-old grandmother-to-be from Washington is TikTok famous, with more than 120,000 followers who affectionately call her “Granny Guns.”
Flowers’ videos – workout montages set to trending tunes and quick motivational speeches – are liked and shared across various platforms. A recent TikTok video encouraging followers to get to the gym was viewed more than 12 million times.
“(My son) just told me this morning that ... one of the TikTok responses was, ‘My mother and my grandmother are going to the gym now. They’re starting to work out because of you.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh. wow. That’s really great,’” said Flowers, before a workout at Planet Fitness on a recent Saturday. “I’m glad ... I can do that for people and get them going and do things that it took me 65 years to get to. If you start younger, you’ll live longer. You’ll be happier. And that – this world needs happiness.”
These days, Flowers’ happy place is the purple and yellow gym near her home. Her fitness journey is inspiring – who takes up bodybuilding at age 65? – but it’s her journey from working mom to Granny Guns that is, perhaps, even more incredible.
Flowers started working out seven years ago, for health reasons. As a kid, she was active. The oldest of seven, Flowers studied hard and competed harder.
“I was a diver, I was on the swim team. I loved gymnastics,” said Flowers, who graduated from Chartiers Valley High School in 1975. “I was top of the class in my school, a straight-A student. My parents never gave me positive feedback. It was expected.”
The pressure mounted. Flowers developed an eating disorder, compounded by self-image issues. The 58-year-old autobody shop owner’s wake-up call came when she was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and found herself in the hospital for issues stemming from a lifetime of disordered eating.
“That was kind of like, well, OK, I have to stop,” said Flowers. “The doctors told me if I don’t stop doing what I was doing, that I was going to have more serious problems.”
When she returned home, Flowers became more conscious of what she was eating. One evening her younger son, Ryan Hickey, showed his mom an online workout video. The woman in the video was about Flowers’ age, and in great shape.
“(Ryan) said, ‘See, you can do this!’ And that got me started,” Flowers said.
Flowers worked out for a few years before Hickey invited his mother to the gym.
“I was like, yeah, I don’t want to go to the gym. I don’t want to exercise in front of all those people,” Flowers scoffed. “There’s that self-conscious thing again.”
Now, she says, “you can’t keep me away.”
Flowers’ casual lifting routine is a healthy habit, and she entered her first bodybuilding competition last year. She won a trophy in every category for her age group but didn’t bring home first place. Flowers is looking forward to applying what she learned last year at a Pittsburgh bodybuilding competition this fall.
She made international news last month when she announced her run for Ms. Muscle and Fitness 2022. Support from family, friends and the greater Pittsburgh community propelled Flowers to the top five in her age group, and when voting for the Muscle and Fitness HERS magazine cover competition closed June 2, Granny Guns finished third in her group.
Flowers was disappointed. But true to character, she took the loss – which wasn’t really a loss at all, if you consider her story spread beyond North America – on the chin.
“Even though I didn’t win Miss Muscle and Fitness 2022 I won so much more through the experience and through positively impacting the lives of so many people,” Flowers wrote on Facebook June 3. “I’m going to continue to push forward and try new things.”
New things include modeling fitness apparel, a dream she’s actively working toward. Hickey is working to connect his mother with national talk show hosts – Flowers would love to share her story with the nation.
“We weren’t made to sit around and do nothing,” Flowers said. “(Working out) makes you feel better, and people should feel better.”
Already she has appeared on local news and TV stations. She also landed a guest appearance on Grade A Nation podcast (the episode aired last month) and is already booked on another podcast later this summer.
Recently, a gym member approached Flowers during her workout. He had seen her on the local CW, and told her the interview was wonderful.
“That is so uplifting, that people saw me and they know who I am. Compliments, it just keeps me going. It’s not so much the recognition as it keeps me motivated,” Flowers said. “It gives me more energy. This is something I never had ... I’m influencing people.”
She’ll continue influencing people to be their best, and continue bodybuilding, for as long as her body allows.
“(A podcaster) asked me, are you going to get to a point where you’re going to have to quit? I’m like, well, of course I am, I’m not going to live forever, but that’s not now,” said Flowers. “I’m nowhere near ready to quit. I’m just getting started.”