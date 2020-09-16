Trinity alumnus Danielle N. Humphreys, daughter of David and Deborah Humphreys of Washington, graduated in May 2020 from Washington & Jefferson College with a bachelor’s degree in child development and special education. Humphreys is the granddaughter of Joanne Guzell of Washington, Juanita Humphreys of Washington and Robert and Janice Grove of Beaver Falls. She was an education mentor and member of Kappa Delta Epsilon Honorary Education Society. She was awarded the William M. and Sandra Stout Endowment Prize Fund and the James W. Hanna Endowment Prize Fund in Education. She is employed as a teacher in Peters Township School District.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Purchase a Subscription