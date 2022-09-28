Next time you’re in a time crunch for lunch or a simple dinner at home, lean on recipes that require five ingredients or less and can be ready in a snap.

These Creamy Chicken Risotto and Chile Verde recipes are perfect in a pinch to satisfy hunger without requiring complicated prep or cooking steps. Just heat rice and add ingredients like cheese and seasonings for flavorful meals you can cook in mere minutes.

