On Sept. 12, the Shergi family of Burgettstown received the Stunda Good Egg Memorial Award at Burgettstown Community Library for their positive contributions to the community. They have helped numerous local organizations and families through the Cole Shergi Legacy Fund. The Burgettstown Community Library's board of directors hosted the event, and the Stunda Family attended in support of the memory of John and Barbara Stunda. Their son, John Stunda, presented the award to the Shergi Family. Members of the Shergi Family in attendance were Amy Shergi, Melio Shergi, Gracie Shergi, Katie (Shergi) Dhans, and her husband, Dylan Dhans.
In 1980, the Friends of the Library created the "Good Egg" award to recognize members of the Burgettstown/tri-state area who selflessly donated time, financial support or expertise to improving the quality of life in the Burgettstown area.
