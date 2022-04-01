theater/film/literature
“The Drowsy Chaperone” is the spring musical at California University of Pennsylvania. The show will be staged Thursday and Friday, April 7 and 8 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 8 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 9 at 2 p.m. Shows will be held at Steele Hall on campus. For more information, visit calu.edu.
“We Will Rock You,” presented by the Waynesburg University Players, features the music of legendary band Queen on today through Saturday, April 2. Performances start at 7:30 p.m. at the Goodwin Performing Arts Center on campus. Tickets are $5. Call 724-852-3226 for more information.
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” a musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber, will be presented at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Friday and Saturday, April 8-9 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 10 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit thepalacetheatre.org.
“Jesus Christ Superstar” will be presented at Westmoreland County Community College on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, April 14, 15 and 16 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at thepalacetheatre.org.
“Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” will be performed Friday and Saturday, April 29 and 30 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 1 at 2 p.m. at the Greensburg Garden & Civic Center. Tickets are available at thepalacetheatre.org.
Pittsburgh CLO’s Kara Cabaret series returns to the Greer Cabaret in Pittsburgh with “The Twenty-Sided Tavern” April 15-April 30; “Dixie’s Tupperware Party” May 11-28 and “Puffs” June 10-July 31. Tickets are available at pittsburghclo.org or by calling 412-456-6666.
Disney’s “Newsies,” the tale of charismatic newsboy Jack Kelly, will take the stage at Little Lake Theatre in Canonsburg. The musical will be performed Thursdays, April 28 and May 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Fridays, April 29 and May 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays, April 30 and May 7 at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, May 1 and May 8 at 2 p.m. The show is recommended for ages 5 and up.
“The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged)” will be performed at the Threadbare Cider & Meadery in Pittsburgh by Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks. Showtimes are at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 2, Friday, April 8 and Saturday, April 9. A 2 p.m. matinee is planned for Sunday, April 3. For information go online to www.pittsburghshakespeare.com.
Auditions for the Summer at the State season at Uniontown’s State Theatre Center for the Arts will be held Sunday through Tuesday, April 10 to 12. This year’s plays are “Pippin,” to be performed July 8-10, and “Beauty and The Beast,” to be performed July 29-31. Auditions will be held at the theatre, 27 E. Main St., Uniontown and all roles are open. To register for auditions, go to https://calendly.com/ summeratthestate/ 2022auditions. For more information on requirements, email summeratthestate@gmail.com or visit statetheatre.info.
Liberty Magic in Pittsburgh has added several shows to dazzle and amaze. Newly announced shows include: The Evansons in “Second Sight” from April 6 to May 1; Naathan Phan in “The Polymath of Magic” from May 4-29; Mr. Messado in “Ringistry from June 1-19; Paul Gertner in “Steel City Miracles” from June 22 to July 3; Paige Thompson in “Pages of Time” from July 6-31; Guy Hollingtonworth in “The Expert At The Card Table” from Aug. 10 to Oct. 2. Jon Tai’s “Road Signs” runs March 2 through April 3. Performances run Wednesday through Sundays weekly. For more information, visit trustarts.org.
The Emerald Isle comes to the Steel City with the documentary “Ireland” at the Carnegie Science Center’s Rangos Giant Cinema through July. It’s being shown in 3D and 2D and offers an immersive experience of Ireland. For information go online to carnegiesciencecenter.org or call 412-237-3400.
Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has announced its upcoming 2021-22 season. The schedule includes “To Kill a Mockingbird,” April 19-24, 2022; “Ain’t Too Proud,” May 17-22, 2022. For information, go online to TrustArts.org/Broadway, or call 412-456-6666.
art/exhibits
The “Fields, Fragments and Fictions” exhibit at the Heinz Architectural Center in Pittsburgh celebrates the work of Greek artist Zoe Zenghelis from March 26 through July 24. A lineup of public programs on April 30 includes a 3 p.m. roundtable discussion with Zenghelis in the Carnegie Museum of Art theater. The event is free, and those who wish to participate virtually can sign up at cmoa.org.
Artwork by Washington artist Cheryl Hopper is on display at Pittsburgh International Airport through Friday, May 27 as part of an exhibit of work by members of the Fiberarts Guild of Pittsburgh. The artwork has been selected from the past four Fiberarts Guild of Pittsburgh juried shows. The exhibit is taking place as part of the airport’s arts and culture program.
Spring into Summer Art Exhibit will be held at Chartiers Bend Retirement Community, 1001 Hastings Park Drive, from Saturday, April 23 through Friday, April 29 from 2 to 4 p.m. daily. An opening reception will be held April 23 from 7 to 9 p.m. Art will be sold at the reception and throughout the week. For additional information contact McMurray Art League at 412-512-8499 or Chartiers Bend at 412-677-2155.
The Duncan & Miller Glass Museum, 100 Ridge Avenue, Washington, Pa., will open April 7. Hours are Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and by appointment. See the website duncan-miller.org for more details.
Greensboro Pottery will be part of a display at the Benedum Fine Arts Gallery at Waynesburg University from through Sept. 2. The gallery is open Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and the public is invited to view the exhibit.
“Patrick Schmidt, Doug McGlumphy: A Faculty Exhibition” will be on display at Olin Fine Arts Gallery at Washington and Jefferson College through April 3. Both men are art professors at the college.
“Working Thought,” a new group exhibition at Carnegie Museum of Art, will showcase contemporary artwork across media and generations, highlighting connections between diverse artistic practices. A film series, presenting the work of five filmmakers, will also be part of the exhibit, which will be open through June 26. For information go online to cmoa.org.
“The Pigeon Comes to Pittsburgh!: A Mo Willems Exhibit” opened at Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh, and will be there through May 8. Willems is a children’s book writer, animator and voice actor whose work includes the Cartoon Network series “Sheep in the Big City.” The exhibit is co-organized by Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh and the Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art. For additional information, go online to www.pittsburghkids.org or call 412-322-5058.
Italian multimedia artist Paola Pivi is coming to the Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh April 22 through Aug. 15. Pivi’s work has been exhibited at museums and institutions in Tokyo, London, Paris and New York. The exhibit “Paola Pivi: I Want It All,” will be accompanied by a new commission with the Warhol. An installation will be made from 250 pairs of shoes, of which 125 pairs will remain pristine and unworn, while the other 125, identical matches to the first batch, will be heavily worn. When the exhibit opens, all the footwear will be secured to the wall like trophies.
The National Aviary is opening its 70th year with the launch of “Tropical Paradise,” a new seasonal theme highlighting tropical animals and habitats through programming, signage and decor. Visitors will be able to stroll through tropical habitats, including the Tropical Rainforest and the Wetlands. Programming runs through May 28. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except for Tuesdays. For information visit www.aviary.org.
The Senator John Heinz History Center is hosting “Hop into History,” a series of programs for children aged 3-5 that explore the people, places and stories that make Pittsburgh unique. The next interactive program is “Homegrown,” on Wednesday, April 13, 10:30 a.m. Advance registration is required. For information, go online to www.heinzhistorycenter.org/events.
Carnegie Science Center will host “Pompeii: The Exhibition” through April 24. The exhibit tells the story of the city hidden from view and forgotten for centuries until its rediscovery more than 250 years ago. The exhibit will include one of the largest collections of body casts ever presented, and 180 artifacts, including gladiator helmets, armor, lamps and more. For more information, visit carnegiesciencecenter.org/pompeii.
Uniontown Art Club’s Gallery 86, located at 86 W. Main St., Uniontown, is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The art club has online sales Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m. on the club’s Facebook page, facebook.com/uniontownartclub. For more information, visit uniontownartclub.org.
The Frick offers a variety of free virtual exhibitions, including fashion in the Gilded Age, a peek at 11 masterpieces in its collection and a detailed collection of early 20th century objects for refined dining and home entertainment. Check out the offerings online at www.thefrickpittsburgh.org.
music/comedy
The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown has a number of shows scheduled this season, including: The Lumineers, Wednesday, June 15; Train, Jewel and Blues Traveler, Friday, June 17; Backstreet Boys, Tuesday, July 5; Santana with Earth, Wind and Fire, Wednesday, July 6; The Doobie Brothers, Saturday July 9; Thomas Rhett, Thursday, July 14; Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band, Saturday, July 16; Morgan Wallen, Thursday, July 21; Chicago and Brian Wilson with Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin, Friday, July 22; Kid Rock and Foreigner, Saturday, Aug. 6; Jason Aldean, Friday, Aug. 26; Styx and REO Speedwagon with Loverboy, Saturday, Sept. 10. The Foo Fighters concert, previously scheduled for May 14, was canceled in light of the death of the band's drummer, Taylor Hawkins.
Rocker Bret Michaels, a Butler native, kicks off a number of concerts at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows on Saturday, April 30. Other shows upcoming include Sister Sledge on Friday, May 6; Little River Band on Saturday, May 14; Robby Krieger on Saturday, June 4; Liverpool Legends on Saturday, June 11 and Comedian Jim Breuer on Saturday, June 17. All performances will take place in the Hollywood Meadows Events Center. Doors open at 7 p.m., with show at 8 p.m. For more information, visit hollywoodmeadows.com.
The Maple House Music and Arts Festival will debut at Hartwood Acres Park in Pittsburgh on Saturday, May 21. Musical include Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Black Pumas, Lake Street Dive, Elle King, Ghost Hounds and more. Festival passes are available at www.maplehousefest.com.
Chatham Baroque is presenting two performances by the New York-based medieval music ensemble East of the River at Hicks Memorial Chapel at the Pittsburgh Theological Seminary Saturday, April 30. East of the River’s concert, “Hamsa,” features music from the regions of Andalusia, North Africa and the Ottoman Empire. The program will consist of songs and dances from liturgical and folk traditions as well as examples of classic instrumental music from the Ottoman court. Performances will be at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. The lecture will be at 3 p.m. For more information, visit www.chathambaroque.org.
The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra has scheduled a concert in support of humanitarian relief for the people of Ukraine Saturday, April 2 at 7:30 p.m. at Heinz Hall. The concert will also be livestreamed on the Pittsburgh Symphony’s digital platform, Front Row, at psofrontrow.org, and broadcast live by WQED-FM with host Jim Cunningham. For the concert, the symphony will be joined by the Pittsburgh Youth Chorus, Duquesne University Voices of Spirit, and Pittsburgh Opera’s resident artists. There is no charge to attend the concert, but the symphony is asking those who do attend or stream the concert to make donations for humanitarian relief in Ukraine. After the concert takes place, it will continue to be available for streaming at Front Row.
Waynesburg University’s Fine Arts Department will hold its annual Music Program Spring Concert presented by the university’s Symphonic Band and the Lamplighters Concert Choir on Saturday, April 9, beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the university’s Roberts Chapel. The concert is free and the public is invited to attend. Call 724-852-3420 for more information.
Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and the Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh will perform Ludwig van Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 on Sunday, May 1, at the St. Vincent Basilica in Latrobe. To purchase tickets, visit www.eventsquid.com/register/15880. For questions, call 724-805-2177.
“Carmen” will be presented by the Pittsburgh Opera Friday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 3 at 2 p.m. at the Benedum Center. For information call 412-456-6666 or go online to pittsburghopera.org or CulturalDistrict.org.
Billy Joel returns to Pittsburgh for the first time in six years for an Aug. 11 show at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster.com.
Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts come to PNC Park in The Stadium Tour on Friday, Aug. 12. The show was rescheduled was last year. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.com.
Metallica will play one of two stadium shows this summer PNC Park in Pittsburgh. The Aug. 14 show features rock band Greta Van Fleet and heavy metal band Ice Nine Kills. Tickets are now on sale through Ticketmaster.
Thomas Rhett, a country pop singer and Grammy nominee, is bringing his “Bringing the Bar to You” tour to the Pavlion at Star Lake in Burgettstown July 14. Tickets are now on sale. Opening acts will be singers Parker McCollum and Conner Smith. For additional information, visit www.thomasrhett.com.
Justin Bieber will appear at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Saturday, April 2 at 7:30 p.m. as part of his Justice World Tour. Other performers include Jaden and Eddie Benjamin.
The Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg has several upcoming shows. Patrons are urged to “know before you go” and call the theatre or visit www.thepalacetheatre.org to determine what protocols are in place for individual shows.
Upcoming shows include: River City Brass: Brass to the Future on Saturday, April 2 at 7:30 p.m.; Buddy Guy on Sunday, April 3 at 7:30 p.m.; Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening on Tuesday, April 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, Friday, April 15 at 8 p.m.; Al Stewart with The Empty Pockets, Saturday, April 16 at 8 p.m.; Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra: Beethoven’s Brilliance, Saturday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Illusionist Rick Thomas on Tuesday, April 26 at 7 p.m.; The Ultimate Bob Seger Experience, Wednesday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m.; Jefferson Starship, Thursday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m.; Clay Walker, Friday, April 29 at 7:30 p.m.; Steve Hackett, Saturday, April 30 at 7:30 p.m.
misc.
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre and Let’s Move Pittsburgh invite children aged 3-to-7 to get active together in a virtual ballet class featuring modified dances from the ballet “Swan Lake” on Sunday, April 10 at noon. Participants will be able to listen to and learn about the story of “Swan Lake,” learn ballet basics and dance steps inspired by “Swan Lake,” and more. Advance registration is required. For information, go online to phipps.conservatory.org/Ballet.
The Seton Hill University Theatre & Dance Program will present Dance Spectrum 2022 on Friday and Saturday, April 1 and 2 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, April 3 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at setonhill.edu/tickets or by contacting the Box Office at (724) 552-2929 or BoxOffice@setonhill.edu. Masks are required regardless of vaccination status.
The Seton Hill University National Catholic Center for Holocaust Education (NCCHE) will host a book signing featuring one of the co-editors of the center’s recently published book, “The Memory of Goodness,” on Wednesday, April 6 at 4 p.m. in Cecilian Hall on the university’s Greensburg campus. The event is open to the public.
The Pennsylvania Trolley Museum is opening its season with the Bunny Trolley on Friday, April 8, Saturday, April 9, Sunday, April 10, Friday, April 15 and Saturday, April 16. Ongoing activities include a scavenger hunt, a springtime craft activity, Four-Leaf 4-H Club’s live rabbits and a photo opportunity with the Bunny. Trolleys leave every 30 minutes, with the last ride leaving at 4:30 p.m. The museum is located outside Washington, across from the Washington County Fairgrounds. Additional information is available by calling 724-228-9256.
The Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh, Chatham University and Point Park University are presenting the documentary “By the Waters of Babylon” with the accompaniment of a string quartet for four screenings: Wednesday, May 18 at 7 p.m. or 8 p.m. at the Buhl Planetarium at the Carnegie Science Center, and Tuesday, May 31 at 7 p.m. at 7:40 p.m. at Buhl. Registration is required in advance at www.eventbrite.com/e/by-the-waters-of-babylon-360-degree-film-screening-tickets.
Laurelville Retreat Center in Mount Pleasant is hosting a wooden bunny painting class on Thursday, April 7 at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $35 and preregistration is required at https://tinyurl.com/2t8znbrf or www.laurelville.org. No painting skills are required. Participants choose their stains and paint colors. Seating is limited; call 724-972-2164 for more information.
The Senator John Heinz History Center will host its annual Vintage Pittsburgh retro fair in partnership with the Neighborhood Flea on Saturday, April 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dozens of local makers and vendors will be at the museum to sell one-of-a-kind clothing, accessories, home decor, vinyl records, and more. Vintage Pittsburgh will also have family-friendly activity stations along with food and beverage vendors. For information, go online to www.heinzhistorycenter.org.
Registration for summer camps at the Carnegie Museums of Art and Natural History are now open. All camps in Oakland begin Monday, June 13, with Carnegie Museum of Art camps running through Friday, Aug. 19, and Carnegie Museum of Natural History camps happening through Friday, Aug. 26. Full-day camps are available for campers aged 6-13 at both museums, and campers who are aged 14-18 can find workshops at the Carnegie Museum of Art. The Carnegie Museum of Natural History offers half-day camps for children who are aged 4 and 5. Information is available at camps.artandnaturalhistory.org.
An Egg EGGstravaganza, is scheduled for Sunday, April 3 from noon to 4 p.m. at St. John Byzantine Catholic Church Social Hall, 201 E. Main St., Uniontown. The day includes egg artist displays, demonstrations, and the sale of decorated eggs, Easter items and crafts. There will also be children’s activities, explanations of traditional Easter foods for basket blessing and a workshop on making pysanky. Admission is free. For additional information, call 724-438-6027 or visit www.stjohnbaptist-byzcath-uniontown.org.
The Fiddlers Jamboree at the Old Time Fiddlers Building at the Fayette County Fairgrounds, 120 Pechin Road, Dunbar, will be held from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. May 15, June 12, July 17, Aug. 21, Sept. 18, Oct. 16, Nov. 20, and Dec. 18. The April event has been canceled. During the Fayette County Fair, the Fiddlers will hold a jamboree on Saturday, July 30th. The July 17 jamboree is the annual picnic, which is free for members and $10 for non members. All other jamborees include free admission and free parking. A concession stand will sell drinks, sandwiches and snacks. Membership is $10 for anyone who wants to join. For more information, call 724-277-0352.
The Monongahela River, Rail & Transportation Museum, 412 Church St., Brownsville, is open Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon or by appointment. Call 724-880-5960 for more information or appointments.