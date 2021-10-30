Carmichaels Area High School senior Ainsley Chadwick, daughter of Lisa and Eric Chadwick, was Carmichaels Area Women’s Civic Club’s Girl of the Month for September. She is secretary of the senior class and participates in National Honor Society, Leo Club, Students Against Destructive Decisions, Student Council, Broadcasting, Big Brothers Big Sisters, newspaper and the Gifted Program. Chadwick also takes dance classes at For Love of Dance in Carmichaels. After high school, she plans to attend college and medical school.
